Biggest winners and losers of MLB trade deadline

You could call this season's MLB trade deadline baseball's version of the New York stock exchange. MLB owners and execs have been aggressively placing their bids in a race against time for that final transaction to put their clubs over the hump.

For some teams, this means throwing all their investments in one basket for short-term contention. For others, this year's trade deadline is a long-term investment in collecting young talent.

These trades can alter the course of an entire franchise in one day for better or for worse. With that in mind, here are your biggest winners and losers at the MLB trade deadline's closing bell.

Winners of the MLB Trade Deadline

New York Yankees

Yankees GM Brian Cashman addresses the media.

Brian Cashman was arguably the busiest GM at the deadline, and his latest transactions showcase the fruits of his labor. The New York Yankees addressed every shortcoming on both sides of the ball, adding SP Frankie Montas, RP Lou Trevino, and LF Andrew Benintendi.

These additions come at very little cost, considering the Yankees retained all of their top prospects in the process. For a team sporting MLB's best record, acquiring a solid starter, a dependable reliever, and a .300 hitter makes them the most dangerous team in baseball. Hats off to Brian Cashman for adding talent without subtracting too much.

Now it’s time to take care of business with Aaron Judge.

San Diego Padres

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals hits a three-run home run.

The San Diego Padres made no mistake in making an "all-in" statement with the acquisition of Josh Bell and Juan Soto. By parting ways with top prospects C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, and James Wood, the Padres gained the biggest bats in the MLB.

MLB @MLB



The Padres are reportedly acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals, per A Deadline Day shuffle!The Padres are reportedly acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals, per @jonmorosi A Deadline Day shuffle!The Padres are reportedly acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals, per @jonmorosi. https://t.co/f17rTxeA41

"The Padres are reportedly acquiring Juan Soto from the Nationals" - MLB

The Soto/Bell deal overshadows the surprise acquisition of Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader. Considering the Padres' late-inning inconsistencies in relief, this move makes the Padres a more well-rounded team as the season wears on. The acquisition of one of the league's premier closers makes the Padres a dangerous match deep in games.

Add the lethal bats of Josh Bell and Juan Soto to the mix, and you may have a new emerging superpower in the National League West. Time will tell whether or not this move comes back to bite the Padres, but at face value, the Padres won the trade deadline. Look out, LA Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles made successful moves this week.

While everybody was focused on Juan Soto and other big names, the Orioles were busy stockpiling young talent. By sending veteran Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros in a three-way trade, Baltimore received the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect in Seth Johnson and Houston's 12th-ranked prospect Chayce McDermott. Seth Johnson has posted elite numbers at every level thus far.

Despite Tommy John surgery that is likely to wipe out Johnson's 2023 season, this move was never about next season. This was strictly a move for the future, and Baltimore got the best return for what they could sell.

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals won big on trade day.

The loss of Juan Soto and Josh Bell was an inevitable outcome for the Washington Nationals, but their return was a big win.

Prior to the Soto/Bell trade, Washington's farm system was ranked in the bottom-tier. After adding C.J. Abrams, Mackenzie Gore, and two more top prospects, the Nationals' future is not as bleak as it once was. A once-depleted farm system is now replenished with sure gems thanks to the Padres farm system. All things considered, the Nats got top-dollar for Soto and Bell.

Losers of the MLB Trade Deadline

San Francisco Giants

Evan Longoria of the San Francisco Giants reacts after losing.

While the Padres were busy dealing for big-name talents, the San Francisco Giants' biggest transaction was acquiring a minor-leaguer who may never see MLB play. With San Francisco's organization in flux following a 107-win campaign, their inactivity leaves more questions than answers. The Giants' president of baseball operations made conflicting statements about not selling despite making ace starter Rodon available.

This, in addition to the team claiming they are "listening" to offers for Joc Pederson.

MLB Insider @mlbinsider22 The #Giants are reportedly ready to sell and are now listening to trades centered around OF Joc Pederson and LHP Carlos Rodon. The #Giants are reportedly ready to sell and are now listening to trades centered around OF Joc Pederson and LHP Carlos Rodon. https://t.co/iw4jAe9i4t

In essence, the Giants are saying one thing but doing another. Such contradictory statements are just a reflection of the uncertain state of this franchise moving forward. Though the Giants pipeline has a respectable pool of young talent, failing to add to it only sets them further back. As their core ages, the potential compensation in a trade dwindles with it.

Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan is relieved by manager Kevin Cash

The Tampa Bay Rays left many scratching their heads when they traded top pitching prospect Seth Johnson for virtually nothing in return. A 27-year-old utility player is hardly worth a top-6 pick with a mountain's worth of potential.

The Rays have evidently given up on Johnson in anticipation of Tommy John surgery. Considering they gave up on him before throwing a pitch after recovery, Tampa better hope this move doesn't come back to bite them.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers celebrate after a win.

The influx of top talent acquisitions on the Padres' behalf is the main reason the Los Angeles Dodgers ended up on the losing end of the deadline. While the Padres primed themselves for a serious division run, the Dodgers did little to stand in the way of their division foes. The Padres and Dodgers left all their chips on the table, but San Diego took the pot. This makes the NL West race one of the more interesting battles in the MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far