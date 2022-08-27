Are the St. Louis Cardinals contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

Approaching the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals had reason to be concerned about the state of their season. The team was in second place in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers. Entering August, they were only six games above .500 and were losing ground to the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in the Wild Card race.

After missing out on big names like Juan Soto and Frankie Montas, the team looked to be losing steam entering the second half of the season. What a difference a few weeks can make!

The St. Louis Cardinals went on to win six straight games and are now 17-5 in the month of August. The offense is red-hot, and they have slingshotted themselves to first place in the NL Central. At this point, they are a comfortable six games ahead of the Brewers.

"Can Goldschmidt become the first NL Triple Crown Winner since 1937?" - B/R Walk-Off

Along with being one of the hottest teams in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are also one of the most interesting. Albert Pujols is just three home runs away from Alex Rodriguez's feat of 696 career home runs. Paul Goldschmidt could become the first player in 85 years to win the NL Triple Crown. Adam Wainwright, in his 17th season with the club, is still dominating at 40 years old.

The St. Louis Cardinals offense could carry them to the NLCS

The Cardinals' offense is clicking on all cylinders. Goldschmidt is the star in this lineup and ranks first in the NL in batting average (.339) and RBIs (105). He is currently second in the NL with 33 home runs. Albert Pujols looks like the Pujols of 2009. Nolan Arenado is a seven-time All-Star and is batting .300 on the season with 26 home runs. This triple threat can strike fear into any pitcher's eyes.

Accompanying Goldschmidt, Pujols, and Arenado, the younger players on this team are making significant contributions. Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, and Corey Dickerson have all developed into valuable assets.

"Home run No.693 for Albert Pujol" - SportsCenter

The problem for the Cardinals during the first half of the season was on the pitching front, especially with regard to starting pitching. This is an area the organization addressed during the deadline. Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana have come in to add depth to an already experienced rotation. Wainwright and Miles Mikolas are expected to lead the line come October.

The Verdict: Contenders

The St. Louis Cardinals have a great blend of experienced veterans, elite players in their prime, and a group of young and talented up-and-comers. The team has all the necessary ingredients to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets could pose a threat, but with this offense producing the way it is, the Cardinals have a strong chance of winning the pennant this year.

