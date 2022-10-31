Astros, Phillies to meet with MLB to determine whether Game 3 is playable tonight with inclement weather on the horizon

Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros tonight in Philadelphia is scheduled for 8:03 tonight EST. Unfortunately, so is rain. According to the weather report, rain is likely after 7 pm EST, with it picking up after 8 pm, which is when the two teams will be taking the field.

According to Bob Nightengale, MLB officials are expected to meet with both teams to determine whether or not the game will be playable. They likely want to come to a decision before fans and players show up to the ballpark tonight.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale MLB officials are scheduled to meet with the #Phillies and #Astros at 3:30 ET to provide a weather update to determine whether Game 3 can be played or try to play through the rain that is forecast throughout the evening.

A rainout would not be hugely detrimental to the MLB. Both teams had the same amount of rest coming into the series and aren't in desperate need of another day off.

However, pushing the game back by a day puts a potential Game 7 on Sunday night, which would conflict with Sunday Night Football.

Neither the MLB or the NFL want to have to compete with the other, so they're very inclined to try and get the game in tonight or else potentially cancel a travel day later in the series.

What will lineups look like for Game 3 of the World Series with Phillies, Astros?

Assuming they're able to play today, the probable starters were announced a day or so ago. For the Phillies, they will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound. The Astros will counter with Lance McCullers Jr.

The Astros will probably trot out a similar lineup to the one they sported in Game 2:

Jose Altuve, 2B Jeremy Peña, SS Yordan Alvarez, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Yuli Gurriel, 1B David Hensley, DH Chas McCormick, CF Martín Maldonado, C

Philadelphia will continue with a similar lineup as well:

Kyle Schwarber, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, SS Jean Segura, 2B Brandon Marsh, CF

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two

The rain delay may alter each team's chosen starter, but it likely doesn't affect the starting lineups. Both teams have been incredibly successful with these lineups thus far and probably don't need to change them.

