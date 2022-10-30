"So the Astros are winning game 3", "This is how the Phillies lose. No pitching past Nola and Wheeler" - Philadelphia Phillies fans frustrated with team's Game 3 starter Noah Syndergaard

After stealing a game in Houston, the Philadelphia Phillies have a unique opportunity to play three straight home games with a chance to close out the World Series. They head home for Games 3, 4 and 5 with a 1-1 tie with the Houston Astros.

It would be improbable, but it's not impossible for a team to win three games at home, even as underdogs.

Ahead of Game 3 on Monday night, the Phillies announced their scheduled starter in Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard went 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 54.1 innings this season, which was marred by injury.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Noah Syndergaard will start Game 3 for the Phillies Noah Syndergaard will start Game 3 for the Phillies 🔔 https://t.co/d7XH8srkUE

Philadelphia fans are not ecstatic about him being handed the ball in a key matchup in the World Series.

TK @TKamung @BRWalkoff So the Astros are winning game 3. Okay. @BRWalkoff So the Astros are winning game 3. Okay.

Andrew Boyer @AndrewBoyer22 @BRWalkoff And this is how the Phillies lose. No pitching past Nola and Wheeler @BRWalkoff And this is how the Phillies lose. No pitching past Nola and Wheeler

Syndergaard is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in his eight career postseason appearances thus far. Phillies fans will hope he can channel that to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

What is the pitching matchup for Phillies Astros Game 3?

Rob Thomson, who took over for the fired Joe Girardi earlier in the season, announced his Game 3 starter and will have Ranger Suarez, who pitched two thirds of an inning in relief in Game 1, for Game 4.

They will be opposed by Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier, respectively. The odds for Game 3 are, according to CBS Sports, HOU -125; PHI +105; O/U: 8. Vegas doesn't like the matchup for Philadelphia in this one.

The starting rotation beyond Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, who gave up five and four earned runs respectively, gets thin.

Comparatively, the Astros have a deep pitching staff and are probably a little less worried about their starters in the next two games.

If Philadelphia can tread water and win a game or even both of them before getting back to Nola and Wheeler, they will be in good shape.

Losing both would be catastrophic and place an astounding amount of pressure on Nola to stave off defeat in front of the home crowd. If he were to do so, the pressure would shift to Wheeler.

None of that is ideal for a Philadelphia team that is trying to pull off a huge upset in the Fall Classic.

