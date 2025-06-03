Astros vs Pirates: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 3, 2025

The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to begin a three-game interleague series on Tuesday night at PNC Park. This series might look like a bit of a mismatch on paper, but the odds for the series opener are a bit different.

Houston is coming into this game with a record of 32-27, while Pittsburgh has struggled with a 22-38 record up to this point. Here are the odds for Game 1 of the series, and some predictions to make.

Astros vs. Pirates prediction

Jose Altuve leads the Astros - Source: Imagn

Jose Altuve continues to be a constant in the lineup for the Houston Astros, but he has started getting more help of late. Isaac Paredes leads the team with 11 home runs, while Jeremy Pena is now hitting .309.

Veteran Lance McCullers Jr. is taking the mound in this game, and that could spell some trouble for the Astros. McCullers is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA this season as he tries to make his way back from injury.

Paul Skenes will be back on the mound for the Pirates, and he has been extremely impressive this season. Skenes is just 4-5 on the season, but his 2.15 ERA shows how dominant he is.

Oneil Cruz is leading the way with 12 home runs for the Pirates, but this team needs more offense. Look for Skenes to set the tone as the Pirates should be able to score enough runs to win.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Houston Astros 2

Astros vs. Pirates odds

Money Line: Houston Astros +130, Pittsburgh Pirates -155

Run Spread: Astros +1.5 (-165), Pirates -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Astros vs. Pirates injuries

Houston Astros injury report

Zach Dezenzo (OF/IF): 10-Day IL (Left hand inflammation)

Ronel Blanco (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Chas McCormick (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Yordan Alvarez (LF/DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand fracture)

Luis Garcia (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-Day IL (Broken right thumb)

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Joey Bart (C): 7-Day IL (Concussion)

Colin Holderman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb tenosynovitis)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)

Astros vs. Pirates picks

The Houston Astros have been a much better team than the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the home team is going to win this matchup.

Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates -155

Run Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+140)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)

