Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals behind-the-scenes look at practice routine before viral SI runway moment

An athlete, model and internet sensation, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is currently one of the most recognizable faces on all of social media, working with a number of huge brands such as Vuori, American Eagle and Nautica.

As a result of her popularity, Dunne has also worked with the iconic sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, a lot. As the brand held its Swimsuit Runway show in Miami in late May, Dunne, naturally, was one of the models shortlisted to take center stage.

Making full use of her expertise in gymnastics, Dunne made sure to make a big splash when it came time for her to sport her swimsuit on the ramp, adding a spontaneous split at the end of her catwalk, an otherwise risky maneuver that she made look incredibly simple.

Footage of how she practiced to execute the jaw-dropping moment to perfection, which Olivia Dunne later shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, with over 76,000 likes in six hours.

"Truly a split decision" Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Having spent five years competing at the highest level of collegiate gymnastics for Louisiana State University, Dunne has now called time on her athletic career, opting to pursue modelling full-time instead.

Olivia Dunne sends Paul Skenes a sweet message as ace celebrates his 23rd birthday

As phenom Paul Skenes celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, his partner, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to post a series of adorable snaps of the two, along with a sweet message in the caption.

"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂" Dunne captioned her Instagram story

According to sources, Skenes, who also attended LSU to play D1 baseball, first met Dunne while both were student-athletes on campus. Having bonded over their shared love of sports, the couple has been going strong ever since.

Paul Skenes made significant strides in his game at 22, earning NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after posting a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts over 133 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now at 23, he aims to build on that success and further enhance his craft.

