Atlanta Braves: 5 players most likely to be traded in 2022 

The Atlanta Braves have won the National League East every year since 2018. The defending World Series champions have become the presumptive winners in their division at this point and are always in the conversation about the best teams in baseball today.

For this reason, they have also surprised the baseball world with their shaky start to the 2022 season. The Atlanta Braves are currently 21-24, tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for second place, 7.5 games behind the New York Mets.

5 players most likely to be traded by the Atlanta Braves in 2022

#5 Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall is a veteran outfielder the Braves acquired before last season. Unfortunately, they seem to have already milked the last bit of baseball out of him.

So far this season, the 33-year-old Duvall has only hit .195 with just two home runs. A free agent next year, the Braves might just help him on his way out and deal him to another team soon.

#4 Ian Anderson

The Braves pitching has not been the best this season. As a team, their ERA stands at 3.97, placing them in the bottom third of teams. This is despite throwing more innings than any other team, meaning that their bullpen has been carrying the team.

Starting pitcher Ian Anderson is a good pitcher, but he has not proven himself to be a particularly strong part of their team, despite showing promise as a rookie. Anderson is a player the Braves could get a good exchange from if they deal him at the right time.

#3 Travis d'Arnaud

Travis d'Arnaud is a dependable catcher the Braves picked up in 2020. In his time with the Braves, he has been dependable, but in no way outstanding. At 33, he is not getting any younger, and his production is showing it.

"Travis d'Arnaud has had a weird career" - @ Kevin

He finished last year with seven home runs and 26 RBIs and an average of only .220 in 60 games behind the plate. As the Atlanta Braves stare at a possible period of rebuilding, d'Arnaud's departure could free up space for some younger catchers to get into the limelight.

#2 Alex Dickerson

Utility man Alex Dickerson was acquired by the Atlanta Braves before the season began. He previously played for the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Although he is not getting a great deal of playing time, he has not shown any reason for his team to keep him. Dickerson has hit .121 in 36 plate appearances this year and could definitely be used as a part of a bigger trade.

#1 Ozzie Albies

Ozzie Albies is a decent player. Two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, the 25-year-old drove in more than 100 runs last season.

The Atlanta Braves need more in the way of pitching than they do hitting. Even this year, Albies is only batting .246. The Atlanta Braves could use Albies as a major bargaining chip should they want to acquire an ace pitcher. A player with a bright future, to be sure, Albies will fit in wherever he goes.

These are our picks for the players most likely to be dealt by the Atlanta Braves this year. Do you agree? Let us know below.

