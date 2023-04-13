The Atlanta Braves announced that shortstop Orlando Arcia is headed to the IL. Arcia has a microfracture in his left wrist. The team did not provide a timetable for his return.

Atlanta is expected to call up rookie infielder Vaughn Grissom while Arcia is down. Grissom played in 41 games for the Braves last season, slashing .291/.353/.440 with five home runs and five stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arcia was hit in the hand by a pitch on Wednesday. It was a 98 mph fastball out of the hand of flamethrower Hunter Greene. The injury is a punch to the gut for the Braves. He was off to such a hot start, hitting .333/.400/.511 with two home runs.

Before the season, Grissom and Arcia were battling for the starting shortstop role. Arcia ended up beating Grissom out, which upset some fans who were excited to see Grissom continue to develop.

"Just brutal. Makes me sick. Arcia worked so hard to get back to being a big league starting shortstop, and then this. Hopefully it heals quickly and he's back in 2-3 weeks," one fan tweeted.

"Welp time to call Vaughn," another fan tweeted.

Atlanta Braves fans are bummed that Orlando Arcia is headed to the IL. He was one of the team's hottest hitters sitting in the middle of the lineup.

Kimberly @Kr8z4_9 @Braves Get well soon guys! You will be missed!! @Braves Get well soon guys! You will be missed!!

frick @miketfrick @Braves In settings, there’s a setting called “injuries”. We are going to want to toggle that off. The game is hyper injury targeting us and we are going to bypass that with this change to the settings. @Braves In settings, there’s a setting called “injuries”. We are going to want to toggle that off. The game is hyper injury targeting us and we are going to bypass that with this change to the settings.

WatchingBraves @WatchingBraves @Braves Glad they decided to be thorough and didn't send him out there with a damaged wrist. But this sucks. @Braves Glad they decided to be thorough and didn't send him out there with a damaged wrist. But this sucks.

While Arcia will be missed, fans are happy the organization was cautious with his injury. Taking him out of the game was the right move to keep him from further injuring his wrist.

The Atlanta Braves have been plagued by injuries, especially in the pitching department

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried

The Atlanta Braves have started off hot despite dealing with an influx of injuries. Heading into Thursday, the team has a 9-4 record, sitting atop the National League East ahead of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they would be without pitcher Ian Anderson for the rest of the season. Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in the week.

The two pitchers the team hasn't seen yet this season are Michael Soroka and closer Raisel Iglesias. Iglesias is dealing with elbow inflammation while Soroka is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Starting pitcher Max Fried has been on the IL since the second day of the season. Fried started on opening Day before being taken out after tweaking his hamstring. Fried threw off a mound earlier this week and is expected to return next week.

It's impressive that the Braves have seemingly not taken a step back considering the amount of injuries they have faced so far.

Poll : 0 votes