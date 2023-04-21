The Atlanta Braves got off to a rocky start at the beginning of the 2022 season. They were 23-27 record as guys like Adam Duvall, Michael Harris and Eddie Rosario couldn't get it going at the plate.

Since then, the team has rallied to a 92-39 record. The Braves have been one of baseball's hottest teams lately, and that's not likely to slow down any time soon. They started the 2023 season on fire, with a record of 14-5 heading into Friday.

Atlanta has been a fun team to watch over the last few seasons. They've been consistently competitive, something you can't say about many teams in baseball. They haven't had a winning percentage dip below .500 since 2017.

The team is full of studs. They have Ronald Acuna Jr., one of the best outfielders in the entire league. The power surge between Matt Olson and Austin Riley in both corner infield positions is absurd. From top to bottom, Atlanta has elite talent.

"It's been a really good run. Atlanta needs another title though. 2021 was great but I don't think that one trophy truly validates this era," one fan tweeted.

"And that's without Freddie Freeman!" another fan tweeted.

While Atlanta Braves fans are happy with their team's success, they'd love to see them win another World Series title. Wins are great, but they don't mean a lot if you don't finish the job in the postseason.

Given how the team has started the year, expect this success to continue. They had their season end early last year, and they're looking for redemption this season.

Do the Atlanta Braves have enough talent to win the National League East?

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

While the Atlanta Braves are loaded with talent, so are some other teams in the division. The New York Mets are chomping at the Braves' heels as they only sit 1.5 games back.

The Philadelphia Phillies are another team to watch out for in the division. While they haven't started the season too great, they'll get better as the team gets healthy. Their superstar Bryce Harper is nearly ready to make his return to the field, and when that happens, it will be a whole different team.

The National League East is going to be a fun division to keep an eye on. The division winner may not get crowned until the final game of the regular season.

