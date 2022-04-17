Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th | MLB Season 2022

In a rematch of the 2021 National League Championship Series, the reigning World Series champions Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things will look a little different for both teams since they last faced off in late October last year. The Braves will hope to enter the matchup with a winning record as they wrap up their series on Sunday with the San Diego Padres.

The team has been incredibly volatile on the mound, giving up 5 runs or more in half of their games this season. While Matt Olson has proven himself a worthy successor at the first base position offensively, the Atlanta offense has been equally mercurial in their production.

The Dodgers, however, are going to try and keep their momentum going. They have come off two consecutive series wins, against the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, after faltering against the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day.

The recent win streak can be attributed to their new first baseman and former Brave Freddie Freeman. He, as the first baseman, has had multi-hit games in three of his last five contests and is beginning to heat up heading into this series.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 10:10 PM EDT

Venue: Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Atlanta Braves Preview

This will be the ultimate pressure test for Braves' management. A series win here would go a long way in justifying the club's decision to move on from Freeman and invest in the youth and promise of Matt Olson.

The team has been treading water, struggling to string together consistent performances against opponents of varying degrees of competition. Quality pitching would help in both keeping Freeman at bay, and winning this matchup in LA.

Brian Snitker

Key Player- Matt Olson

Since the trade was made to acquire Olson from the Oakland Athletics, analysts, fans, and media, all knew how he would be judged. His success would be measured with respect to what the Atlanta Braves gave up by letting Freddie Freeman walk.

Olson, to his credit, is scorching hot in April, hitting for both average (.414) and power (.676 slugging percentage). He's adapted well to the spotlight so far. However, the lights will be brighter than they've ever been for the young first baseman this week.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Manager Brian Snitker will likely submit the following lineup.

Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Guillermo Heredia, RF Orlando Arcia, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

The other corner infielder for the Braves, third baseman Austin Riley, has been equally as impressive in the early stages of 2022. Riley and Olson have been a duo to be reckoned with and will be a problem for Dodgers' pitching.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

There hasn't been a better team for generating headlines than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts was heralded for guaranteeing Dodgers fans a World Series title. But, he was then blasted a week later for removing left-handed starter Clayton Kershaw from a perfect game after 7 innings and only 80 pitches.

However, this season for the Dodgers has been a largely successful one. The team that is enriched with depth and talent from top to bottom has played itself into a 3-way tie for first place in the National League West. On top of that, they have, arguably, not even reached their full potential.

Expect the team's offense to keep rolling as they've averaged over 6 runs per game in their last two series.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Key Player: Freddie Freeman

Is there anyone close to being as deserving of the spotlight as Freeman? All eyes will be on the former Atlanta Braves World Series MVP as he looks to make the club regret letting him join the Los Angeles Dodgers juggernaut.

Freeman gave the prime of his career to Atlanta. He was initially applauded for his class and poise in his departure. But some of that goodwill soured after being blasted by Ronald Acuna for picking on the superstar outfielder as a rookie.

Freeman knows better than anybody that the quickest way to dull the bright spotlights and silence the noise is to hit and win.

LA Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Manager Dave Roberts is likely to submit the following lineup.

Mookie Betts, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, RF Cody Bellinger, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

While all eyes will be on Freeman, do watch out for 2nd baseman Gavin Lux who has done everything he can possibly do to stave off competition in the Dodgers lineup. The 25-year-old is batting .348 in the 2022 season.

Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers Giants Predicition

Expect the stability and depth of the Los Angeles Dodgers to win them this match. The Braves' pitching is far too volatile to keep the Dodger bats silent for an entire game. Freddie Freeman will deliver a clutch extra base hit to seal game one of the series for the Dodgers.

Where to watch Atlanta Braves vs Los Angeles Dodgers:

Atlanta Braves

TV: Bally Sports South

Livestream: MLB.TV

LA Dodgers

TV: Sportsnet LA

Livestream: MLB.T

