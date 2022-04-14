Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Atlanta Braves continue their west coast road trip in an attempt to reverse a poor start to their season against the San Diego Padres. The defending World Series Champions will resume their four-game series in Petco Park in a game two matchup against a Padres team that also looks to gain momentum after losing its series to the San Francisco Giants.

Both teams entered the season with sky-high expectations and have struggled out of the gate to find reliable pitching to capitalize on solid offensive outputs.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves Injury Report

World Series champion manager Brian Snitker will try to navigate a roster that has key pieces working their way back from injuries. Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. remains on the IL until May and right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka said recently that he is on schedule to return to the club in the middle of the season. The Braves injury report is below:

PLAYER GAME STATUS Reason Acuña Jr., Ronald Out Knee injury Jackson, Luke Out Undisclosed injury Jackson, Jay Out Lat injury Soroka, Mike Out Achilles injury Yates, Kirby Out Elbow injury

San Diego Padres injury report:

New manager Bob Melvin would have loved to have this star-studded Padres roster at full strength however with pitcher Blake Snell recently joining star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List, the Padres are seemingly dropping like flies as they hope to keep pace in the National League West. The injury report is below:

Player Name Status Reason Blake Snell Out Left Adductor Tightness Luis Garcia Out Right Oblique Strain Mike Clevinger Out Right Knee Strain Fernando Tatis Jr Out Fractured Right Wrist Drew Pomeranz Out Flexor Tendon Surgery Adrian Morejon Out Tommy John Surgery Michael Baez Out Tommy John Surgery

Kevin Acee @sdutKevinAcee Padres still believe Blake Snell’s adductor injury is mild. But the between-starts bullpen he had hoped to throw today didn’t happen. MacKenzie Gore threw his bullpen yesterday.

Not official, but it might as well be: Gore’s MLB debut coming Friday. Padres still believe Blake Snell’s adductor injury is mild. But the between-starts bullpen he had hoped to throw today didn’t happen. MacKenzie Gore threw his bullpen yesterday.Not official, but it might as well be: Gore’s MLB debut coming Friday.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Braves Lineup:

The Braves will send the following lineup to Petco Park for game 2:

1. Ozzie Albies, 2B

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Eddie Rosario, RF

6. Adam Duvall, CF

7. Dansby Swanson, SS

8. Alex Dickerson, DH

9. Manny Pina, C

Third baseman Austin Riley continues to heat up as he swatted his second home run of the season in the series finale against the Washington Nationals. In the 2022 season, Riley is currently sporiting an OPS of 1.151 and proving himself a force to be reckoned with at the hot corner.

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres Lineup:

The San Diego Padres Predicted lineup can be seen below:

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Austin Nola, C

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

5. Luke Voit, DH

6. Wil Myers, RF

7. Eric Hosmer, 1B

8. Jurickson Profar, LF

9. Ha-seong Kim, SS

After being the subject of trade rumors, first baseman Eric Hosmer has become one of the most valuable pieces of the San Diego roster. Hosmer is batting .381, however he is still searching for his first home run of the young season.

San Diego Padres v Oakland Athletics

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Pitching Rotation

Atlanta Braves pitching rotation

The Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound on Friday in San Diego. Wright is off to a very promising start to the season as he has not yielded an earned run this year. He is a source of positivity for an Atlanta rotation lacking depth. The Braves have the following pitching rotation:

1. Charlie Morton

2. Max Fried

3. Ian Anderson

4. Huascar Ynoa

5. Kyle Wright

San Diego Padres Pitching Rotation

With the injury to Blake Snell, the Padres are unsure who will take the ball for them on Friday. Their new rotation is below:

1. Yu Darvish

2. Sean Manaea

3. Joe Musgrove

4. Nick Martinez

Both teams are going to need a strong showing if they don't want to fall too far behind in their respective divisions. With the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets off to strong starts to their 2022 campaign, the intensity of this series should be dialed up between the Braves and Padres.

