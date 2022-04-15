Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The World Series Champion Atlanta Braves resume their series with the San Diego Padres on Saturday April 16 at Petco Park. This will be the third game in a four-game set between two teams with high expectations.
The Padres, depleted of pitching, will turn to Nick Martinez fresh off of a strong showing against the NL West Champion San Francisco Giants. The Braves hope to get more out of Ian Anderson after he was clobbered by the Cincinnati Reds in his first start of the season.
Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Injury Report
Atlanta Braves
While the Atlanta Braves' offense has not suffered too dearly in the absence of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., their pitching could really use reinforcements. Mike Soroka and reliever Kirby Yates are still recovering. The Braves injury report is below:
San Diego Padres
While former Cy Young Award winners reside atop the rotation, the Padres haven't been able to rely on their pitching to keep opponents at bay.
Mike Clevinger was hopeful to provide a major boost to the rotation following his rehab from Tommy John surgery. However the pitcher sustained a knee injury in Spring Training, delaying his long-awaited return to the mound at Petco Park. Clevinger is scheduled to begin baseball activity with a minor league start on Thursday April 14. The Padres injury report is below:
Atlante Braves Lineup
Manager Brian Snitker will submit the following lineup:
1. Ozzie Albies, 2B
2. Matt Olson, 1B
3. Austin Riley, 3B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Travis d'Arnaud, C
6. Eddie Rosario, RF
7. Adam Duvall, CF
8. Alex Dickerson, DH
9. Dansby Swanson, SS
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been heating up as of late, hitting .333 with four RBIs in his last three games. He's served as a boost for the offense and morale of the team.
San Diego Padres lineup
New skipper Bob Melvin will submit the following lineup:
1. Trent Grisham, CF
2. Austin Nola, C
3. Manny Machado, 3B
4. Jake Cronenworth, 2B
5. Luke Voit, DH
6. Wil Myers, RF
7. Eric Hosmer, 1B
8. Jurickson Profar, LF
9. Ha-seong Kim, SS
Eric Hosmer continues his hot hitting as the first baseman drove in two RBI's to kick off the series against Atlanta. Expect him to continue his prowess against Ian Anderson.
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Pitching Rotation
Atlanta Braves pitching rotation
Ian Anderson hopes to rebound from his rough outing against Cincinnati that saw the right-hander give up five runs and five walks. The Braves have the following pitching rotation:
1. Charlie Morton
2. Max Fried
3. Ian Anderson
4. Huascar Ynoa
5. Kyle Wright
San Diego Padres pitching rotation:
Nick Martinez is off to a solid start to the season after stymieing the Giants in his first start and has settled in with the Padres since departing the Texas Rangers. He hopes to provide stability to a Padres rotation that's learning that a pitching staff can never be too deep. Their new rotation is below:
1. Yu Darvish
2. Sean Manaea
3. Joe Musgrove
4. Mackenzie Gore
5. Nick Martinez