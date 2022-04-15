Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The World Series Champion Atlanta Braves resume their series with the San Diego Padres on Saturday April 16 at Petco Park. This will be the third game in a four-game set between two teams with high expectations.

The Padres, depleted of pitching, will turn to Nick Martinez fresh off of a strong showing against the NL West Champion San Francisco Giants. The Braves hope to get more out of Ian Anderson after he was clobbered by the Cincinnati Reds in his first start of the season.

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Injury Report

Atlanta Braves

While the Atlanta Braves' offense has not suffered too dearly in the absence of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., their pitching could really use reinforcements. Mike Soroka and reliever Kirby Yates are still recovering. The Braves injury report is below:

PLAYER GAME STATUS Reason Acuña Jr., Ronald Out Knee injury Jackson, Luke Out Undisclosed injury Jackson, Jay Out Lat injury Soroka, Mike Out Achilles injury Yates, Kirby Out Elbow injury

Kris Willis @Kris_Willis Anthopoulos says the team is hoping Kirby Yates will be back in August Anthopoulos says the team is hoping Kirby Yates will be back in August

San Diego Padres

While former Cy Young Award winners reside atop the rotation, the Padres haven't been able to rely on their pitching to keep opponents at bay.

Mike Clevinger was hopeful to provide a major boost to the rotation following his rehab from Tommy John surgery. However the pitcher sustained a knee injury in Spring Training, delaying his long-awaited return to the mound at Petco Park. Clevinger is scheduled to begin baseball activity with a minor league start on Thursday April 14. The Padres injury report is below:

Player Name Status Reason Blake Snell Out Left Adductor Tightness Luis Garcia Out Right Oblique Strain Mike Clevinger Out Right Knee Strain Fernando Tatis Jr Out Fractured Right Wrist Drew Pomeranz Out Flexor Tendon Surgery Adrian Morejon Out Tommy John Surgery Michael Baez Out Tommy John Surgery

Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball @Storm_Baseball



Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:05 PM



Get your Tickets Now: Padres Ace, Mike Clevinger, will be making a rehab appearance tomorrow at The Diamond!Gates Open: 6:00 PMFirst Pitch: 7:05 PMGet your Tickets Now: milb.com/lake-elsinore/… Padres Ace, Mike Clevinger, will be making a rehab appearance tomorrow at The Diamond!Gates Open: 6:00 PMFirst Pitch: 7:05 PMGet your Tickets Now: milb.com/lake-elsinore/… https://t.co/OlcSEGMgVB

Atlante Braves Lineup

Manager Brian Snitker will submit the following lineup:

1. Ozzie Albies, 2B

2. Matt Olson, 1B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Travis d'Arnaud, C

6. Eddie Rosario, RF

7. Adam Duvall, CF

8. Alex Dickerson, DH

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud has been heating up as of late, hitting .333 with four RBIs in his last three games. He's served as a boost for the offense and morale of the team.

Cut4 @Cut4 the oscars were two weeks ago, travis d’arnaud!!! the oscars were two weeks ago, travis d’arnaud!!! https://t.co/45wAtzngt1

San Diego Padres lineup

New skipper Bob Melvin will submit the following lineup:

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Austin Nola, C

3. Manny Machado, 3B

4. Jake Cronenworth, 2B

5. Luke Voit, DH

6. Wil Myers, RF

7. Eric Hosmer, 1B

8. Jurickson Profar, LF

9. Ha-seong Kim, SS

Eric Hosmer continues his hot hitting as the first baseman drove in two RBI's to kick off the series against Atlanta. Expect him to continue his prowess against Ian Anderson.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell Two-out RBI hits from Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers in the top of the first inning. It's 3-0 Padres. Hosmer loves a good home opener, evidently. He's 7-for-9 with 11 RBIs in Petco Park openers since 2020. Two-out RBI hits from Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers in the top of the first inning. It's 3-0 Padres. Hosmer loves a good home opener, evidently. He's 7-for-9 with 11 RBIs in Petco Park openers since 2020.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Pitching Rotation

Atlanta Braves pitching rotation

Ian Anderson hopes to rebound from his rough outing against Cincinnati that saw the right-hander give up five runs and five walks. The Braves have the following pitching rotation:

1. Charlie Morton

2. Max Fried

3. Ian Anderson

4. Huascar Ynoa

5. Kyle Wright

San Diego Padres pitching rotation:

Nick Martinez is off to a solid start to the season after stymieing the Giants in his first start and has settled in with the Padres since departing the Texas Rangers. He hopes to provide stability to a Padres rotation that's learning that a pitching staff can never be too deep. Their new rotation is below:

1. Yu Darvish

2. Sean Manaea

3. Joe Musgrove

4. Mackenzie Gore

5. Nick Martinez

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

Edited by Jason Birkelbach