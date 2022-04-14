Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play the second game of a four-game series this Friday at Petco Park. The two teams come into the season with high expectations and square off against one another in a critical series at the start of the year.

The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions and will look to defend their title this season. The team is led by their potent offense and starting pitching. The Braves will be a serious contender come playoff time when Ronald Acuna Jr. is healthy.

The San Diego Padres were one of the more disappointing teams a season ago. The team started the 2021 season red hot, maintaining a lofty lead in the wild card race before collapsing and losing their spot to the St. Louis Cardinals. The new-look Padres will try to use this as a learning experience and build off last year's disappointment. Let's preview the anticipated series with an in-depth analysis.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Atlanta Braves Team Preview

Ozzie Albies at the Braves Photo Day

The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions and are looking to repeat after an offseason with several notable moves. The team is without MVP Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they did acquire slugger Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. The team has also added Kenley Jansen as their closer. The lineup for the Braves appears to be a strength for the team as they put up 16 runs against the Washington Nationals earlier this week.

Key Player- Matt Olson

Cincinnati Reds v Braves

Matt Olson is the key player for the Atlanta Braves in Friday's contest. The recently acquired slugger is batting .474 with a home run to start the season.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

The Atlanta Braves predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Ozzie Albies, 2B 2 Matt Olson, 1B 3 Austin Riley, 3B 4 Marcell Ozuna, LF 5 Eddie Rosario, RF 6 Adam Duvall, CF 7 Dansby Swanson, SS 8 Alex Dickerson, DH 9 Manny Pina, C

Here are the highlights from their offensive outburst against the Nationals.

The team exploded for 16 runs in a game against the Nationals earlier in the week. The lineup top to bottom is one of the best in baseball.

San Diego Padres Team Preview

The Padres enter the season with raised expectations after a disappointing end to 2021. With new manager Bob Melvin, the team is looking to take the next step with their core of young talent.

The team will be without superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for the first couple of months of the season. The team will have to rally behind their starting pitching and the rest of their lineup to manage without him.

Key Player- Manny Machado

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

With Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined, the Padres will look to their other superstar Manny Machado to lead the way.

San Diego Padres Predicted Lineup

The San Diego Padres Predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Trent Grisham, CF 2 Austin Nola, C 3 Manny Machado, 3B 4 Jake Cronenworth, 2B 5 Luke Voit, DH 6 Wil Myers, RF 7 Eric Hosmer, 1B 8 Jurickson Profar, LF 9 Ha-seong Kim, SS

Machado is only batting .227 to start the year but will be looking to turn things around in the home contest.

Braves vs Padres Match Prediction

The Braves lineup will be too much for the Padres to handle. Final score: Braves 7, Padres 3.

Where to watch Braves vs Padres

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southeast, and MLB Extra innings.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt