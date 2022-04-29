Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 29th | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers host the Atlanta Braves in the series opener Friday. The Braves travel to Texas after defeating the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Thursday to win the series. Surprisingly, this was just their first series victory of the year, improving their record to 9-11 as they sit in fourth place in the National League East.

"Hitting the road with a W!" - @ Atlanta Braves

The Texas Rangers begin this three-game set after having dropped their third straight at the hands of the Houston Astros. They're just 6-13 to start the year, but they'll send veteran righty Garrett Richards to the mound to try and stop their skid. He's started just one of his six appearances this season, and he only threw two innings in that start. He'll be used in an opener role, having just pitched Wednesday, before he gives way to a Texas bullpen that has the second-worst ERA in the American League. The Texas pitching staff will face a lineup that ranks fourth in slugging percentage with a .408 mark and third in homers with 24.

The Braves will start Ian Anderson, who is 1-1 this year with a 5.40 ERA through three starts. He pitched five innings last start, giving up two runs and receiving a no-decision. Anderson was dominant during the Braves' World Series run, pitching to a 1.59 ERA in four playoff starts in 2021. He'll look to return to this form soon against the Rangers Friday. This Rangers lineup averages 4.4 runs a game, but they're not getting on base that often, sporting just a .290 OBP. The Braves so far have a fairly average bullpen, but Anderson will look to go deeper than his season-high 5 1/3 innings pitched on Friday.

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Friday, April 29, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -132 -1.5 (+122) Over 8.5 (-122) Texas Rangers +112 +1.5 (-146) Under 8.5 (+100)

The Rangers have struggled at their home park, losing eight of 10 in Arlington this year. They've also gone just 5-9 as underdogs, and they've lost six of their last eight games directly following a loss. For the Braves, they've gone 17-5 dating back to last season, with the total see between seven and 8.5 runs. The Rangers' bats have gone cold as they're putting up just 2.3 runs per game over their last six. In these six games, the total has gone under in all of them.

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Anderson has 12 strikeouts on the year through 13 1/3 innings. He averaged 8.7 Ks per nine innings last year and has a good chance to have a longer outing against a team that doesn't put a lot of baserunners on.

Pick: Ian Anderson Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Rangers have one of the worst pitching staffs in the MLB. Their offense has disappeared completely this week. Ian Anderson is a top arm in the majors and can take advantage of a slumping lineup. If the Rangers bats can't get going, Friday's game will certainly result in their fourth straight defeat.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves ML (-132) & Under 8.5 Runs (+100)

