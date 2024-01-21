"Back together 13 years later" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea celebrates Dodgers star's reunion with Jason Heyward via throwback SI cover

Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward go way back. They were both selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2007 MLB draft, with Heyward being the 14th pick and Freeman the 78th. The two were separated when the Braves traded Heyward to the St. Louis Cardinals in November 2014 but were reunited at the Los Angeles Dodgers when Heyward joined the team in December 2022.

Freeman's wife, Chelsea, noticed that it has been 13 years since the two players were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, back in 2011. She shared a snapshot of the magazine's cover on her Instagram story, pleased the two players are on the same team in 2024:

"Also... love when life comes full circle and these two are back together 13 years later."

Chelsea Freeman's IG Story

Chelsea Freeman is active on Instagram and regularly shares glimpses of her life with her 227,000 followers.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman attended the Golden Globes

One of Chelsea Freeman's recent posts showed the married couple going for a date night at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverley Hills, California. Dressed in style, she shared photographs of her and Freddie Freeman, along with the caption:

"Date Night at the Golden Globes 💫"

This was a great way for the couple to kick off the new year, which followed a good end to 2023.

Chelsea Freeman was delighted when the Los Angeles Dodgers landed Japanese superstar Shoei Ohtani to a $700 million contract. Excited for the 2024 MLB season, she posted photos of her clothing line's new merchandise to her IG, which celebrated the signing.

Given that the Dodgers have added even more to their roster since then, Freeman is doubtless counting the hours until Opening Day. Since landing Ohtani, LA has also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, traded for (and extended) Tyler Glasnow and agreed terms with Teoscar Hernández.

With the roster now stacked for a 2024 World Series push, Chelsea and Freddie Freeman will be hoping the Dodgers can win it all this year.

