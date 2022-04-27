Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th | MLB Season 2022

The New York Yankees will battle against the Baltimore Orioles in the last game of their three-game series in the Bronx. At the time of writing, the Bombers had just out-gunned the O's 12-8, courtesy of a three-home run night from Anthony Rizzo. New York now has a 11-6 record, while Baltimore has fallen to 6-11.

The Yankees have chosen Jameson Taillon to start against the Orioles' lefty Bruce Zimmermann, who has an impressive 1.20 ERA through three starts this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees.

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28, 1:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York.

Baltimore Orioles Preview

The Orioles put up a valiant effort against the Yankees in their previous encounter. They lit up Yankees starter Luis Severino with four earned runs during the six innings that he pitched.

Anthony Santander and Austin Hays both homered in the game and tried to mount a comeback in the eighth inning by scoring four runs. They fell just short, however, when Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo blasted back-to-back homers that shut the door for the O's. The Orioles are starting Bruce Zimmermann who has been immaculate so far. He is expected to stifle the hot Yankees battery lineup.

Key Player - Bruce Zimmermann

Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmermann

Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann has been in scintillating form and is being looked over by the majority of the league at this point. The young lefty has been magnanimous in his three starts so far. He has a 1-0 record with an ERA of 1.20 and has fanned 16 batters in 15 innings of work. It was more evident when he neutralized the Los Angeles Angels' stars in his most recent outing.

Orioles on MASN @masnOrioles Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon vs. Bruce Zimmermann tonight:



0-for-6, 4 Ks Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon vs. Bruce Zimmermann tonight:0-for-6, 4 Ks https://t.co/6xLgPvXQwn

He put on a terrific display against the Yankees the last time he faced them as well. He surrendered only four base hits and struck out six batters in five innings of work when his Orioles shutout the Yankees 5-0 at Camden Yards. It will be a tall task for the young man, but if he can rework his magic, the Yankees are in for a tough outing.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Bruce Zimmermann

Cedric Mullins, CF Anthony Santander, RF Trey Mancini, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Rougned Odor, 2B Austin Hays, LF Ramon Urias, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Jorgre Mateo, SS

New York Yankees Preview

The Baltimore Orioles challenged the Bronx Bombers to a saloon shootout and they obliged. The game ended with a 12-8 scoreline, highlighted by a three home run and six RBI performance from Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge also blasted homers in the game.

The Yankees offense looks primed and ready at the moment. So far, they have been living up to the high expectations set by fans and experts alike. Not to be outdone, their pitching crew is still consistent, especially the bullpen. The pen has only given up a 2.84 ERA, which is second-best among all AL teams, and has struck out 78 batters.

If Baltimore is looking for another round of slugfest against the Yankees, they should think twice as the Bombers are online this time.

Key Player - Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo had a historic night for the New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo just had the first three-home run game of his professional career. He finished the night with three dingers, four runs scored, six RBIs, and a walk in four at-bats. He made a meal out of "the short porch" side of Yankee Stadium as his homers all landed in that area. He now leads the MLB in home runs this season.

Rizzo is now batting .283/.411/.733 with an OPS of 1.144. He has three doubles, eight homers and 18 RBIs on 17 base hits. With morale high and bats heating up, look for Rizzo to blast more homers against the Orioles.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jameson Taillon

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, RF Josh Donaldson, DH Giancarlo Stanton, LF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Gleyber Torres, 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C Tim Locastro, CF

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Prediction

The last time Bruce Zimmermann started against the New York Yankees, he shut them out. However, with the Yankees' bats starting to heat up, this game might be a different situation altogether.

The Orioles offense would need to step up and not leave Zimmermann on an island, but they have been inconsistent in the early going. The Yankees will take the game via their hot bats. New York wins, 3-1.

Where to follow Orioles vs Yankees?

Watch: MASN (Orioles), YES Network (Yankees).

Listen: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM (Orioles), WADO1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM (Yankees).

Edited by Prem Deshpande