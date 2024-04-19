"Being a parent in a nutshell" - Carlos Rodón's wife Ashley captures the essence of family life in one moment

Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees are amid an exciting campaign. At 13-6 and atop the AL East, there's every reason for fans to be excited.

While the MLB season is chaotic in itself, Carlos Rodón and his wife Ashley have three children, Willow, Bo and Silo, so it's fair to say they have a hectic household. Ashley Rodón captured a moment from their household on her Instagram stories, which she referred to as:

"Being a parent in a nutshell."

Ashley Rodón's IG stories capture a pure parenting moment

Bo enjoyed sampling Carlos Rodon's meal, and for those unaware, 'Liquid Death' is a brand of sparkling mineral water, and their advertisements claim that they only pose a 'real threat to thirst.'

Ashley and Carlos Rodón celebrate Silo's first birthday

While the noise surrounding the Yankees' hot start to the 2024 season continues to grow, the Rodón household seems to be able to drown it out. A week ago, Ashley and Carlos Rodón celebrated the first birthday of their son, Silo.

Ashley shared a series of wholesome images of the celebration on Instagram, which she captioned:

"If you know me, you know I live for a well thought out theme 😋🤍🫶🏻 Love my little humans!"

As can be seen in her post, Willow, Bo and Silo loved every minute, and Ashley's followers enjoyed the heartwarming content.

Carlos Rodon had a tough day pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He cut a solemn figure on the bench after pitching four innings, allowing five hits and three runs and recording a 3.66 ERA. After the 5-4 defeat, he gave the Blue Jays' hitters credit:

“I give them props, because they had some really good at-bats,” Rodón said. “They made me work. It was tough. I wish I was better tonight. I had good stuff; I had stuff to get guys out, but they had a good approach.”

With the Yankees looking like potential World Series winners, they will be one of the teams to watch out for this season.

