In Photos: Gerrit Cole's boys Caden and Everett join Carlos Rodon's kids for Easter egg hunt delight

Gerrit Cole is on the 60-day IL to start the 2024 season, and the New York Yankees ace had a good Easter, with his team off to a 4-0 start against the Houston Astros. First impressions suggest that the Yankees are for real this season, and there's a lot of confidence around the franchise.

With Easter upon us, Cole's two young sons, Caden and Everett, joined Carlos Rodon's kids, Willow, Bo and Silo, for an egg hunt. Cole and Rodon's wives, Amy and Ashley, took to Instagram stories to share snaps of the fun.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon's kids enjoy Easter

As can be seen in the wholesome photos, everyone had a good time on Easter Sunday. Looking at the Yankees' start to the season, so did their fanbase.

NY Yankees off to 4-0 start without ace pitcher Gerrit Cole

When it was announced that Gerrit Cole would miss the first few months of the 2024 MLB season, there was a lot of concern that the Yankees would struggle in his absence.

While a pitcher of Cole's obvious talents will always be missed, the Yankees have been off to a very strong start to the campaign. After four games against the Houston Astros, who are tipped as potential World Series contenders, NY is 4-0 and has looked strong throughout.

Their 7-1 victory on Friday stands out as an example of their potential. While Aaron Judge may not have gotten off to the start he would have wanted, hitting at a .125 average, the team looks good. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the 4-0 sweep:

"A lot of fun watching these guys continue to compete and it's happening on both sides of the ball. Great play by (Jon) Berti, you know, it wasn't hit all that hard, but it seemed like it was placed perfectly off the bat and I see Berti pull it off and have the wherewithal to get to third.

"Wild night but these guys are just having fun playing the game right now."

With a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks up next, NY has another strong team to test themselves against, and it will be interesting to see how they do.

