Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Rays, Marlins - April 27th | 2022 MLB Season

Which MLB games are best bets today?

With a full fifteen MLB games on tonight, let's go through the best parlays to cash in on.

National League West Parlay

Leg 1: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Under 8 Runs (-114)

The Dodgers blanked the Diamondbacks courtesy of a shutout from Walker Buehler on Monday. Buehler recorded 10 strikeouts in the 4-0 win and held the Diamondbacks to just three hits. The Diamondbacks responded by evening the series in Tuesday's MLB contest with a 5-3 come-from-behind victory.

Julio Urias is set to take the mound for Los Angeles, carrying a 3.00 ERA through three starts. Last time out, Gonsolin threw five innings while allowing just one run. Urias should build on this performance Wednesday against an Arizona team that's hitting .182 and ranking dead last in the MLB.

Zac Gallen gets the start for Arizona, and so far, he's given up just one earned run and six total base runners in nine innings. The total has gone under four of the last five times these teams have played each other and in six of the Dodgers' last seven games. Expect another low-scoring contest in Wednesday's series finale.

"It's a scoreless season debut for @zacgallen23 in The Big Apple" - @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Leg 2: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+128) vs. Oakland Athletics

San Francisco comes into this game riding a five-game win streak, and they'll send Sam Long to the hill to try and make it five. Long has been used as an opener twice this year, and he'll likely pitch just one or two frames before he's pulled. The Giants have the best bullpen ERA in the National League and the second-best WHIP. There won't be much contact from the Athletics as they are top three in strikeouts and bottom five in batting average. Expect a hot Giants team to handle business at home against Paul Blackburn and the Athletics.

Parlay: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Under 8 Runs / Giants -1.5 (+328)

South Florida Parlay

Leg 1: Tampa Bay Rays ML vs. Seattle Mariners (-144)

The Tampa Bay Rays play at home against the Seattle Mariners in the middle game of a three-game MLB set. Logan Gilbert led Seattle to an 8-4 victory in the series opener, and Wednesday, they'll have lefty Marco Gonzales take the hill. Gonzales splits against righties in the MLB, and with Tampa Bay's righty-heavy lineup, it plays to their advantage. Drew Rasmussen, the Rays starter, has gotten off to a slow start in 2022 after a nice 2021 where he had a 1.93 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in his 10 starts. The Rays bullpen is also superior to the Mariners, so they should be able to snap Seattle's win streak Wednesday.

Leg 2: Miami Marlins ML vs. Washington Nationals (-142)

The visiting Miami Marlins will take on the Washington Nationals in the second game of their three-game series. The Marlins won their third straight game Tuesday, while the Nationals lost their sixth in a row. With NL-leading ERA man Pablo Lopez on the mound for Miami, Washington will struggle to put up runs in this one.

Parlay: Rays ML/Marlins ML (+188)

"light work. #MakeItMiami" - Miami Marlins

The Nats are averaging a dismal 2.2 runs per game on this losing streak, and this trend is likely to continue Wednesday.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt