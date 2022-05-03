Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Marlins, Padres, Guardians, Rockies - May 3 | 2022 MLB Season

With 16 MLB Games to sort through this Tuesday, let's go through a three-game parlay that'll net a big return.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

MLB Leg 1: San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Over 8 Runs (-110)

The Padres and Guardians begin a series Tuesday that'll mark the return of Mike Clevinger. Clevinger hasn't pitched since 2020, and he'll be up against a decent-hitting Cleveland lineup, led by American League Player of the Month Jose Ramirez, that scored 19 runs in their three-game sweep of the Athletics. He'll likely have a short leash as San Diego will be cautious with the right-hander they acquired at the 2020 trade deadline. The Padres bullpen hasn't been that good this year, ranking 27th in FIP, and they'll probably have to eat up a good chunk of innings Tuesday. The Guardians will start Zach Plesac, who got lit up for six runs last start before exiting in the fourth inning.

Recently, the total has gone over in six of seven for the Padres, and they've scored tied for the third-most runs in the MLB. Expect a lot of runs Tuesday in the series opener.

MLB Leg 2: Miami Marlins ML vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-190)

The Diamondbacks defeated the Marlins 5-4 Monday and will have Humberto Castellanos on the hill Tuesday. Behind ace Zac Gallen, Arizona was able to win their fifth of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Marlins will try to bounce back by sending Trevor Rogers out, who was an All-Star last year for Miami and posted a 2.64 ERA. Rogers got hit hard in his second start of the year but has since been great in his last two starts, allowing just one earned run over 11 frames. Look for him to have another strong outing against a Diamondbacks team that's hitting .185, the worst mark in the league by a wide margin.

"When Trev talks, you listen." - @ Miami Marlins

The Marlins are also near the bottom in runs scored and OPS, and prior to Monday, they had lost five straight in Miami.

MLB Leg 3: Colorado Rockies ML vs. Washington Nationals (-135)

After sweeping the lowly Reds, the Rockies will start a series with the Nationals. The Nationals won their series against the Giants, which was just their second series win of 2022. German Marquez gets the ball for Colorado, and he's struggled so far this season, carrying a 5.57 ERA. Last season, Marquez was a National League All-Star, but his numbers have been worse in every category this year. Still, the lineup around him leads the NL in OPS and average, and they're second in hits. Much of this can be attributed to playing in the most hitter-friendly park in the league, but they do boast capable bats up and down the order regardless of the stadium. Tuesday, The Rockies will be at home where they're 9-4, while the Nationals are just 8-16 on the year, so expect Colorado to win their fourth straight.

Parlay: Padres vs. Guardians Over 8/ Marlins ML/ Rockies ML (+407)

