Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Mike Clevinger, Daulton Varsho, Kyle Tucker - May 3 | 2022 MLB Season

A full 16 games are on the MLB slate this Tuesday, so let's go through the best player props to target and cash in on!

MLB Player Prop #1: Mike Clevinger Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-135)

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Mike Clevinger is making his first MLB start since 2020 after he was sidelined from injury. He has been recovering and rehabbing from a 2021 Tommy John surgery. In his last season, he struck out 40 hitters over 41 2/3 innings, but he'll likely be rusty after all this time off. He'll be facing a Guardians lineup that doesn't go down swinging much, and they currently rank 22nd in total Ks in the MLB. Since it's been reported that Clevinger will be capped at about four to five innings, it should be difficult for him to establish a good rhythm Tuesday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Daulton Varsho Over 0.5 Hits (-145)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Daulton Varsho has been seeing the ball extremely well recently, going five for his last 12, with four extra-base hits. He'll be facing lefty Trevor Rogers in a same-sided matchup, but that shouldn't faze Varsho, as he hit .293 with a .819 OPS off of southpaws in 2021.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Daulton Varsho breaks up Dakota Hudson's no-hit bid in the 6th Daulton Varsho breaks up Dakota Hudson's no-hit bid in the 6th https://t.co/jKc9gaNYqO

"Daulton Varsho breaks up Dakota Hudson's no-hit bid in the 6th" - @ Talkin' Baseball

From the lead-off spot, Varsho will have plenty of opportunities to get a hit Tuesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Kyle Tucker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 3, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Kyle Tucker went two-for-four Monday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. On this streak, he's hitting .517, with five extra-base hits. He's feasted off of righties this season, hitting .309 after he hit .299 in these opposite-sided matchups last year.

Houston Astros @astros No days off for King Tuck. No days off for King Tuck. 👑 https://t.co/xMXzJH6fvS

"No days off for King Tuck." - Houston Astros

Tucker will be up against righty Chris Flexen of the Mariners Tuesday, who gave up three runs in six innings his last time facing the Astros. In that game, Tucker picked up a single, and with the way he's been hitting recently, he should be able to push his hit streak to nine Tuesday night.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt