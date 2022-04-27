Best MLB Prop Bets & Picks for today: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani - April 27th | 2022 MLB Season

Let's take a look at the best player props from 15 games to choose from this Wednesday, April 27th.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27th, 7:07 PM EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. comes into Wednesday's matchup with a .328 batting average, accompanied by five home runs and a .994 OPS. The AL MVP runner-up from a year ago is off to a nice start and gets the luxury of playing at home, where he is much more comfortable. Last season, Vladdy hit a whopping .332 at the Rogers Centre to go with 31 home runs and a 1.133 OPS.

He'll be taking his cuts against righty Michael Wacha, who has a 1.88 ERA in the early going. Wacha has given up only six hits in 14, and a third innings pitched, but he's due for a regression, especially against a Toronto team that ranks fifth in hits. Guerrero Jr. also performs better against righties; last year, he hit .317 and had a 1.020 OPS in same-sided matchups. As the 3rd-hole hitter in a stacked Blue Jays lineup, expect Guerrero to have a good day at the plate against Michael Wacha, who he's two-for-four against lifetime.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



and Jim Thome break down what makes Vlad Guerrero Jr's swing so deadly



#MLBTonight | @BlueJays "Vlad, for me, he's just going to that next level, like a complete hitter." @TheMayorsOffice and Jim Thome break down what makes Vlad Guerrero Jr's swing so deadly "Vlad, for me, he's just going to that next level, like a complete hitter."@TheMayorsOffice and Jim Thome break down what makes Vlad Guerrero Jr's swing so deadly#MLBTonight | @BlueJays https://t.co/oP2pwZFiL8

Mike Trout Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27th, 9:38 PM EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Mike Trout slugged a two-run home run Tuesday night and finished two-for-three, pushing his hitting streak to nine games. Trout is still arguably the best player in baseball despite some injury troubles over the last couple of seasons. He's been on fire lately, hitting .412 with four home runs during this hitting streak. On Wednesday, he'll face right-hander Zach Plesac, who isn't overpowering and has a tendency to give up the long ball. Expect Trout to have another productive day at the plate.

"Mike Trout is him"- Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-102)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 27th, 9:38 PM EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Shohei Ohtani has pitched to a 4.40 ERA over three outings, striking out 26 in 14 and one-third innings. In 2021, the AL MVP K'd 156 batters in 130 and one-third innings. He'll get to face a Guardians team Wednesday that has lost five straight and struck out twelve times Tuesday. Ohtani can easily go deep into games despite averaging just under five innings per outing this year. He pitched six scoreless innings against the Astros in his last start, allowing just two baserunners. He also racked up a season-high twelve strikeouts along the way versus Houston, so expect another strong outing from the two-way star.

"Video in 12K" - Los Angeles Angels

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma