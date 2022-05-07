Best MLB Prop Bets & Picks for today: Xander Bogaerts, Daulton Varsho, Eric Lauer - May 6th | 2022 MLB Season

With 12 MLB games and plenty of player props to sift through, let's take you through the best ones to target for today, May 6.

MLB Player Prop #1: Xander Bogaerts Over 0.5 Singles (+105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

The Red Sox and White Sox embark on a weekend series starting Friday. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts will likely feature as the three-hole hitter against opposing starter Vince Velasquez. Velasquez has pitched to a 4.58 ERA and has struggled mightily against right-handed batters. He's allowing righties to hit .394 so far over his first four starts. Bogaerts should love this matchup, especially with how he's fared in same-sided matchups recently. This year, he's hitting .360, and last year, he hit .301 against righty pitchers. Look for him to get a base knock Friday against Velasquez.

MLB Player Prop #2: Daulton Varsho Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Daulton Varsho has been seeing the ball great this week. He's 6-for-15 in May, including a .526 OBP through four games. He's been the Diamondbacks regular leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers, so he'll likely be slotted in at the top of the order Friday night. Rockies starter Chad Kuhl has been excellent so far in 2022 for Colorado, but he's likely due for regression, as he had a 4.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP one season ago.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Short king Daulton Varsho go-ahead home run! AND he gets a hug from Ketel Marte! Short king Daulton Varsho go-ahead home run! AND he gets a hug from Ketel Marte! https://t.co/SRrXq2j1vb

"Short king Daulton Varsho go-ahead home run! AND he gets a hug from Ketel Marte!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Expect Varsho to get on and come around to score at least once on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Eric Lauer Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Eric Lauer has been mowing hitters down lately as he's put together back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances. Over his last two outings, he has a whopping 24 Ks in 13 innings pitched. He's also been great at limiting baserunners this year, sporting a 0.99 WHIP, which has allowed him to go further into games.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN Brewers starter Eric Lauer has 24 K's in his last 2 starts including 11 tonight. He had zero 10+ K outings in his career before last Sunday. Now has back-to-back. If Mil gets Houser and Lauer going along with their big 3, that's pretty formidable. Brewers starter Eric Lauer has 24 K's in his last 2 starts including 11 tonight. He had zero 10+ K outings in his career before last Sunday. Now has back-to-back. If Mil gets Houser and Lauer going along with their big 3, that's pretty formidable.

"Brewers starter Eric Lauer has 24 K's in his last 2 starts including 11 tonight. He had zero 10+ K outings in his career before last Sunday." - Jesse Rogers tweeted

Lauer will be going up against a decent Braves lineup that strikes out a lot. They're currently tied for the MLB lead in Ks with 250 as a team, tied with the Orioles. Look for Lauer to continue his hot streak into Friday's game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt