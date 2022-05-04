“We own the division” “No dumpster fire bullpen this year” “Braves fans wanted the smoke” - New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans battle over Twitter after Game 1 of the doubleheader

Twitter was aflame with animosity between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans following the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader between the two National League squads. The Mets defeated the Braves 5-4 in a nail-biter that went right down to the final out. New York Mets fans immediately took to Twitter to gloat over fans of the defending World Series champions.

For context, these two fanbases don't like each other one bit. Atlanta Braves fans are still riding the high of league-wide victory in 2021, and Mets fans are living in the moment as their squad's 17-8 record places them atop the MLB.

New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans battle over Twitter after Game 1 of the doubleheader

Both Braves and Mets fans were on their Twitter A-game this afternoon. Here's some of the best reactions.

This Mets fan ran straight into the fire with this blunt Tweet. Not only is it a slap in the face to the 11-14 Braves sitting fourth in the NL East, but it's also some professional trolling against their bitter fans.

"We own the division" - @ Delusional Mets Fan

It didn't take long for Braves fans to clap back. One Twitter user brought up some past glory for Braves fans to indulge on. It's true. The Braves are four-time consecutive National League East penant winners.

Jeffrey Kent @JeffKentATL @MetsDelusional @Braves Remind me the last time the Mets won a championship? Also who has won the division 4 years in a row? @MetsDelusional @Braves Remind me the last time the Mets won a championship? Also who has won the division 4 years in a row?

"Remind me the last time the Mets won a championship? Also who has won the division 4 years in a row?" - @ Jeffrey Kent

This Twitter user fanned the flames — quite literally. He joined the back-and-forth debate with a keen observation.

"braves fans wanted the smoke" - @ h

This Braves fan responded with a great, but questionable, Tweet. Could it be true that Braves skipper Brian Snitker doesn't respect the league-leading Mets enough to start his best player? Unlikely. We'd bet that Ronald Acuna Jr. needed a rest.

SB @ShaunWasRight The Braves don’t even respect the Mets enough to use acuna - speaks volumes The Braves don’t even respect the Mets enough to use acuna - speaks volumes

"The Braves don’t even respect the Mets enough to use acuna - speaks volumes" - @ SB

Some New York Mets fans stayed away from the negativity and just focused on their team's victory. For this user, it was a big win. It proved that the Mets aren't "the same old" this year. And he called their old bullpen a "dumpster fire."

Perry L. Schneider @perryfbcoach All wins are important but this was xtra important showing Braves they are not same old mets no dumpster fire bullpen this year All wins are important but this was xtra important showing Braves they are not same old mets no dumpster fire bullpen this year

"All wins are important but this was xtra important showing Braves they are not same old mets no dumpster fire bullpen this year" - @ Perry L. Schneider

On the flipside, some Atlanta Braves fans licked their wounds on Twitter. This one called three hitters in the Braves lineup "automatic outs." Ouch.

Scott Coleman @scottcoleman55 Tough to win baseball games consistently when you've got at least three automatic outs in the lineup, maybe more Tough to win baseball games consistently when you've got at least three automatic outs in the lineup, maybe more

"Tough to win baseball games consistently when you've got at least three automatic outs in the lineup, maybe more" - @ Scott Coleman

There was no shortage of drama.

Twitter users blame the umpires

This was bound to happen in this game. New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fans alike Tweeted their contempt for the umpire's pitch calling in this game. Take a look at this Tweet depicting the game's close and missed pitch calls. This user thinks the Mets were getting calls in their favor and the Braves weren't.

"But @just_mets said Braves have gotten the calls!" - @ Austin Perry

This Mets fan didn't agree. He or she claimed to be more concerned with the umpire's pitch calling than opposing offense.

Angry? No, more like Enjoying The Moment Met Fan @Angry_Met_Fan



#Mets You know what sucks? I’m more concerned about the umpire behind the plate than I am about the Braves hitters. You know what sucks? I’m more concerned about the umpire behind the plate than I am about the Braves hitters. #Mets

"You know what sucks? I’m more concerned about the umpire behind the plate than I am about the Braves hitters." - @ Angry? No, more like Enjoying The Moment Met Fan

It wouldn't be a post-game Twitter feed without an umpire scorecard. This user named Andrew called the home plate umpire "atrocious" and couldn't wait to see his pitch calling score. They say umpires don't win or lose games, but some of these fans definitely disagreed with that statement.

"Can’t wait to see the @UmpScorecards for the #Mets and #Braves the home plate umpire is atrocious. #MLB" - @ Andrew

And now the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves battle out game two of the doubleheader. The golden Twitter reactions will just keep on rolling.

