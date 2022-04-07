Boston Red Sox Roster, Key Dates and Schedule for April | MLB 2022

The Boston Red Sox are locked and loaded heading into April for the 2022 season. After winning 92 games during the 2021 campaign, the Red Sox hope that they can recapture the magic that allowed the team to win the 2018 Major League Baseball World Series. However, winning is easier said than done, especially in the American League East, which holds four of the most competitive teams in the AL. This makes April that much more important to a team with championship aspirations.

Boston Red Sox Roster for April | 2022 MLB Season

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

The Red Sox will see a mix of familiar and new faces in their lineup. After spending 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, defensive wizard Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to the Red Sox to patrol centerfield in Fenway Park once again. Joining him, will be new acquisition Trevor Story, the big free agent signing for the Red Sox. Story will look to prove himself worthy of the six-year, $140 million contract he signed in the 2022 offseason as he switches to second base. The projected lineup Manager Alex Cora is expected to submit for April will be the following players:

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr, RF Christian Vazquez, C

The Red Sox rotation will be without Chris Sale for the foreseeable future, which brings the team's starting pitching into question. Cora will have to have a short leash on his starters early in the season.

SoxProspects.com @SoxProspects Assuming no additional transactions between now and Thursday, here's your 2022 Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster. Assuming no additional transactions between now and Thursday, here's your 2022 Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster. https://t.co/SYQYxooX2V

Nathan Eovaldi Nick Pavetta Tanner Houck Michael Wacha Rich Hill

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One

Key dates for the Boston Red Sox

The most important dates on the schedule for the Boston Red Sox will be the stretch of games from April 19 to April 28, where the team is set to take on AL East foes the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays. The team will play two series against the Blue Jays in that stretch, which could go a long way in establishing dominance atop the division.

Boston Red Sox TV Schedule & Dates for April

Date and Time Match TV 4/8/2022 1:05 PM Red Sox at Yankees Local TV: FS1 04/09/22 4:05 PM Red Sox at Yankees Local TV: FS1 4/10/2022 7:08 PM Red Sox at Yankees Local TV: ESPN 4/11/2022 5:10 PM Red Sox at Tigers Local TV: FS1 4/12/2022 1:10 PM Red Sox at Tigers Local TV: FS1 4/13/2022 1:10 PM Red Sox at Tigers Local TV: FS1 4/15/2022 2:10 PM Twins at Red Sox Local TV: FS1 4/16/2022 4:10 PM Twins at Red Sox Local TV: FS1 4/17/2022 1:35 PM Twins at Red Sox Local TV: FS1 4/18/2022 11:10 AM Twins at Red Sox Local TV: FS1 4/19/2022 7:10 PM Blue Jays at Red Sox Local TV: NESN 4/20/2022 7:10 PM Blue Jays at Red Sox Local TV: NESN 4/21/2022 1:35 PM Blue Jays at Red Sox Local TV: NESN 4/22/2022 7:10 PM Red Sox at Rays Local TV: FS1 4/23/2022 8:10 PM Red Sox at Rays Local TV: FS1 4/24/2022 1:10 PM Red Sox at Rays Local TV: FS1 4/25/2022 7:07 PM Red Sox at Blue Jays Local TV: NESN 4/26/2022 7:07 PM Red Sox at Blue Jays Local TV: NESN 4/27/2022 7:07 PM Red Sox at Blue Jays Local TV: NESN 4/28/2022 3:07 PM Red Sox at Blue Jays Local TV: NESN 4/29/2022 7:05 PM Red Sox at Orioles Local TV: FS1 4/30/2022 7:05 PM Red Sox at Orioles

If the Red Sox want any chance of returning to the playoffs, they will need a hot start in April. Sitting atop the division heading into May will be a great way for the team to achieve its championship aspirations.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach