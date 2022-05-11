×
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 11, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Jc Zargo
Jc Zargo
ANALYST
Modified May 11, 2022 09:47 PM IST
Preview

The Boston Red Sox will go for the short sweep tonight against the Atlanta Braves as they play game two of their two-game series.

Despite the Red Sox having one of the worst bullpens in baseball, they kept the Braves to just one run last night. Their offense was also impressive, scoring six runs off of Atlanta's best starter this season, Kyle Wright.

Devers' grand slam leads #RedSox to win in Atlanta.📝: atmlb.com/3M2DUbP https://t.co/O8KTZWYJYP
"Devers' grand slam leads #RedSox to win in Atlanta." - @ Red Sox

Atlanta's offense has looked great since the return of Ronald Acuna Jr., but Kyle Wright's poor performance kept the Braves from a win last night.

It will be a great pitching matchup tonight as Ian Anderson faces off against Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi is 1-1 despite never allowing more than three runs in a start. Anderson's stats don't back his dominance either. Anderson was roughed up for five runs in less than three inning in his first start, but he's been pracitally untouchable since, allowing only six runs in his last four starts.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, May 11, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

MoneylineOver/UnderRun in the 1st?
Red Sox+108Over 8 (-108)Yes (-108)
Braves-126Under 8 (-112)No (-112)

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Nathan Eovaldi averages over a strikeout an inning and six strikeouts a start. Cincinnati and Oakland are the only teams that strikeout more than Atlanta. At 5 1/2 strikeouts, this prop is an easy bet.

Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-138)

@KatieMox Nathan Eovaldi OVER 5.5 K- 26.3% strikeout rate (9.62 K/9)- Good control to keep pitch count low: 4.4% walk rate (1.6 BB/9)- Gone OVER this in 4 of 6 starts- Braves: 25.1% strikeout rate vs RHP (8th-highest rate in MLB)
"26.3% strikeout rate (9.62 K/9)" - @ Frank Ammirante

Austin Riley has been in a slump of late, going two for 26 in his last seven games. Breaking out of such a poor performance can be difficult, and you never know when it will happen, but with the guys he has batting around him, he'll see some good pitches, and he'll get it going today.

Austin Riley to Record an RBI (+165)

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

Atlanta had a tough go of it last night, but they won't let the Red Sox take two from them at home. With Ian Anderson on the mound and an offense that is starting to click, tonight might be a blowout. They will need to get after Eovaldi early to get to the bullpen, where they can do some damage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Atlanta (-126) & Over 8 Runs (-108)

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who Will Win?

Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

