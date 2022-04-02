Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd | MLB Spring Training 2022

As we march toward Opening Day 2022, the Boston Red Sox travel to CoolToday Park to take on the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves in Spring Training action on April 3. Both teams have played well in preseason games, with the Boston Red Sox currently sitting at a 9-5 record and the Atlanta Braves at 6-5.

Both teams will look to continue their winning ways on April 3 and into the regular season. The last time these teams matched up in Spring Training, it was a high-scoring affair, ending 10-7 for the Boston Red Sox. The closer we get to April 7, the more we want to see these teams perform at their highest level so they can hit the ground running on MLB Opening Day.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

Boston Red Sox Preview

Hopefully no bats are broken on April 3

After finishing second in the American League East in 2021, the Boston Red Sox have a lot to prove in 2022. They look to do so against the world champs in Spring Training. The Boston Red Sox made several key acquisitions in the offseason that should improve them immediately, especially their new second baseman. In their last Spring Training matchup, the Red Sox got the win, but if they give up seven runs again, it'll be a tough feat to repeat.

Key Player - Trevor Story

Trevor Story obliterating a ball

The former Colorado Rockies shortstop has moved to a significantly bigger market where he hopes to shine. Having only appeared in one game thus far in Spring Training, Trevor Story will look to get more action ahead of Opening Day. Now playing second base for the Boston Red Sox, the two-time All-Star can prove himself worth the contract.

Trevor Story played well in his first Spring Training appearance in 2022, with an RBI single posted to Twitter by Jared Carrabis.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Trevor Story is on the Red Sox. Trevor Story is on the Red Sox. https://t.co/Hw4BxqyH0d

"Trevor Story is on the Red Sox." - @ Jared Carrabis

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Garrett Whitlock, CF - Enrique Hernandez, 1B - Bobby Dalbec, 2B - Trevor Story, DH - J.D Martinez, C - Christian Vazquez, LF - Alex Verdugo, 3B - Rafael Devers, SS - Xander Bodaerts, RF - Christian Arroyo

Atlanta Braves Preview

Atlanta Braves look to continue winning ways

After a fairy-tale 2021, the Atlanta Braves need to be laser focused going into 2022. Too often we see the defending champions struggle to start the season after winning it all. If the Braves want to avoid that fate, they have to be fully involved in Spring Training. After losing to the Red Sox a few days ago, the Braves will be hungry for the win. Don't expect it to be such a high scoring affair again.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Matt Olson brings a big bat to the Atlanta Braves

Trevor Story isn't the only big acquisition playing in this game. Matt Olson has big shoes to fill. Replacing Freddie Freeman in Atlanta is a tall task, but Matt Olson, with nine games played in Spring Training and a batting average of .263, is up to the task. If the Atlanta Braves want to leave CoolToday Park with a win, Matt Olson will have to be a key contributor.

The official Braves account on Twitter excitedly posted a highlight of Matt Olson's during a recent Spring Training game.

Atlanta Braves @Braves @mattolson21 hit his first home run in a Braves uniform yesterday and as of today it still hasn't landed 🤯 .@mattolson21 hit his first home run in a Braves uniform yesterday and as of today it still hasn't landed 🤯 https://t.co/ThjiustDDz

".@mattolson21 hit his first home run in a Braves uniform yesterday and as of today it still hasn't landed" - @ Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Spencer Strider, RF - Eddie Rosario, 2B - Ozzie Albies, 1B - Matt Olson, CF - Guillermo Heredia, SS - Orlando Arcia, DH - Josh Lowe, LF - Adam Duvall, 3B - Austin Riley

Red Sox vs Braves Predictions

Both of these teams come in with a lot of talent and are typically high effort in Spring Training, but I expect the Atlanta Braves to avenge their loss from a few days ago. It won't be as high scoring this time around, but on the back of two hits from Matt Olson, the Braves will defeat the Boston Red Sox 4-1.

Where to watch Red Sox vs Braves

The game will be available in the Boston region on NESN TV, and streamable nationwide on the MLB Network with the correct package.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt