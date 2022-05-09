Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Atlanta Braves have pushed themselves back into second place in the National League East. Now with a record of 14-16, they are fresh off of a 9-2 victory over the high-ranked Milwaukee Brewers.

They will be playing the Boston Red Sox this week for the first and only time this season. The two-game matchup will take place at Truist Park and will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. Let's see how the two teams match up.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox have only won three of their last 10 and have lost five straight. They were outscored by both the LA Angels and the Chicago White Sox in their previous two series. Alex Cora has seen his team slide down the table. The Red Sox are now behind the Orioles and stand in last place in the division.

Having allowed 107 earned runs, the Sox pitching staff has been faltering. Starting on the mound against the Braves will be Nathan Eovaldi, who is the top starter for the Red Sox. Eovaldi is 1-1 with an ERA of 2.94 this year.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - J.D. Martinez

Along with Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez has been one of the few bright spots for the Red Sox this year. Martinez, in his fourth season with the Sox, is an extra-base machine. He is also very hot despite the fact that his team certainly is not.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_



GIVE THIS BULLPEN THAT BREATHING ROOM!



#RedSox | #DirtyWater



JD MARTINEZ IS A MAN ON A MISSION RIGHT NOW!GIVE THIS BULLPEN THAT BREATHING ROOM! JD MARTINEZ IS A MAN ON A MISSION RIGHT NOW! GIVE THIS BULLPEN THAT BREATHING ROOM! #RedSox | #DirtyWaterhttps://t.co/w1zlDYLMfX

"JD MARTINEZ IS A MAN ON A MISSION RIGHT NOW! GIVE THIS BULLPEN THAT BREATHING ROOM!" - @ Tyler Milliken

In the last seven games for the Red Sox, Martinez has hit two home runs and six RBIs, good enough for an average of .323 in that time. If only his production could translate into some victories for his team.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaers, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Nathan Eovaldi

Atlanta Braves Preview

After barrelling their way to the World Series last season, the Braves appear to be struggling this season. The most notable change is the departure of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with the LA Dodgers after voicing discontent with the Braves management.

However, with Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup and some of their other big bats starting to wake up, the Braves are looking better. The only question is if it will be enough to catch the Mets, who seem to be pulling out of reach.

The starting pitcher for the Braves will be Ian Anderson, who is 3-1 with an ERA of 4.01.

Atlanta Braves Key Player - Matt Olson

Matt Olson was one of the top guys brought in to help mitigate the hole in the lineup left by Freddie Freeman. Olson, 28, is an Atlanta native who played for the Oakland Athletics for the past six seasons. He signed with the Braves this past offseason for $168 million over eight years.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Matt Olson BOMB and the Braves are right back in this thing Matt Olson BOMB and the Braves are right back in this thing https://t.co/sxk3wyqKFs

"Matt Olson BOMB and the Braves are right back in this thing" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Despite being inconsistent with only a .264 batting average, Matt Olson has still had a decent year in the box. He currently has three home runs and 13 RBIs, as well as 12 doubles, which is currently the most in baseball.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Ronald Acuna Jr, DH Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcel Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, RF William Contreras, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Pitcher: Ian Anderson

Boston Red Sox vs Atlanta Braves Predicition

The Red Sox have had some serious trouble winning games recently. The Braves, meanwhile, are energized enough to try and mount a push against the New York Mets for the top spot in the division. Although Eovaldi is a diamond in the rough for the Sox pitching staff, he alone will likely not be enough. Our prediction: Braves. 4-2.

Where to watch The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Atlanta Braves

TV: Fox Sports South

Livestream: MLB.TV

At this still early juncture of the season, wins are still an important and essential objective for both teams. The Braves are looking to climb, while the Red Sox are simply trying to stop the bleeding. This game will simply come down to who is more desperate.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt