Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on April 29. The Orioles, with a record of 6-11, have unfortunately become the punching bags of the American League East.

The Red Sox currently have a record of 8-11. They were able to pick up a win against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night despite dropping the first two games of the series.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Friday, April 29, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Boston Red Sox Preview

Before their victory at Rogers Centre in Toronto last night, the Red Sox had dropped four straight and have won only three of their last 10. Alex Cora's team has not won a series since beating the Tigers by a series score of 2-1 on April 13.

Right-hander Tyler Houck will likely start for the Red Sox. Houck will be looking for his second win of the series. Houck currently has an ERA of 2.87 in 15 innings pitched.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Alex Verdugo

Left fielder Alex Verdugo is known to play with intensity. He has been batting higher up in the order. He is currently tied with Rafael Devers for the most home runs on the Red Sox team with three so far this year.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C Jonatha Arrauz, SS

Pitcher: Tyler Houck

Baltimore Orioles Preview

After finishing with the worst record in the AL East last year, Ryan Mountcastle's team was looking for a fresh start to 2022. Unfortunately, the Orioles are in last place yet again after a poor start to the season.

At 6-11, the Orioles are desperate to start winning some games. Starting for the mound for the Orange birds will be right-hander Spencer Watkins. Watkins is looking for his first win in his fourth start in 2022.

Baltimore Orioles Key Player - Austin Hays

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays has been playing in the league since 2017. However, it wasn't until last season that Hays got to play his first full season in the pros.

Orioles on MASN @masnOrioles Austin Hays didn't hear no bell Austin Hays didn't hear no bell https://t.co/pl8I0Nsb2w

"Austin Hays didn't hear no bell" - @ Orioles on MASN

After recording four home runs and 22 RBIs in 131 games last season, Hayes knew he would have to pump those numbers up to solidify his spot in the lineup. So far, Hays has knocked in eight runs and a pair of homers. If he continues like this, he will be around for a while.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, 1B Anthony Santander, DH Austin Hays, LF Ramon Urias, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Chris Owings, 2B Jorge Mateo, SS Ryan McKenna, RF

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Predicition

The Red Sox know that they have more skill than they have showcased lately. Manager Alex Cora is no doubt desperate to get his guys in shape before the gap widens further.

Red Sox @RedSox The first player to record 3+ hits in 7 or more of the Red Sox first 20 games of the season. The first player to record 3+ hits in 7 or more of the Red Sox first 20 games of the season. https://t.co/93xmVAXHmW

"The first player to record 3+ hits in 7 or more of the Red Sox first 20 games of the season." - @ Red Sox

The Orioles, meanwhile, are not a team that is winning very much at all and have not for some time. Our prediction: Red Sox. 6-3.

Where to watch the Boston Red Sox AND Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Orioles need to get themselves in order if they are to be anything better than last place in their division. The Red Sox know this and will not give away any space to their division rival. Should be a good game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt