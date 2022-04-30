Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on May 1. The Boston Red Sox will be eager to get some wins after dropping three out of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays this past week.

The Red Sox currently have a record of 8-11. The Orioles, currently last place in the American League East, should be an easy target for the Boston Red Sox.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Sunday, May 1, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox have the skill to be a premier ball club, but they have simply been struggling. The team has dropped eight out of their last 11, and have had long winless streaks in this early stage of the season.

Starting on the mound will be Canadian right-hander Nick Pivetta. Pivetta currently has an ERA of 8.27 and is 0-3 on the season. He will be eager to lower his ERA and get his first win of the season.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

The Red Sox third baseman Bogaerts is red hot. He got three or more hits in seven of the first 20 games this season, setting a record. So far in 2022, he leads the league in hits with 29.

Bogearts, a 29-year-old, will definitely be hoping to get in on the action against a struggling Baltimore Orioles team.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C Jonatha Arrauz, SS

Pitcher: Nick Pivetta

Baltimore Orioles Preview

After finishing with the worst record in the AL East last year, Ryan Mountcastle's team was looking to make a fresh start to 2022. Unfortunately, the Orioles are in last place yet again after a poor start to the season.

At 6-11, the Orioles are desperate to start winning some games. Starting for the mound for the boys in Orange will be right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles. Lyles, who lost his last start at Yankee Stadium is hoping to lower his own ERA, which is hovering around the 5.40 mark.

Baltimore Orioles Key Player - Anthony Santander

Anthony Santander is now the longest player to have donned the Orange jersey. Santander has played for the O's since 2017. He has never been to the All-Star game, but he quietly produces and has been a rare constant variable in a locker room that has changed a lot over the past few years.

Currently, Santander has three home runs and seven RBIs in his 63 at-bats for the Baltimore Orioles this season.

Baltimore Orioles Predicted Lineup

Cedric Mullins, CF Trey Mancini, 1B Anthony Santander, DH Austin Hays, LF Ramon Urias, 3B Robinson Chirinos, C Chris Owings, 2B Jorge Mateo, SS Ryan McKenna, RF

Pitcher: Jordan Lyles

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Predicition

The Red Sox know that they have more skill than they have showcased lately. Manager Alex Cora is no doubt desperate to get his guys in shape before the gap widens further.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are not a team that is winning very much at all and have not for some time. Our prediction: Red Sox. 4-1.

Where to watch the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

Baltimore Orioles

TV: MASN

Livestream: MLB.TV

The Red Sox are eager for some wins after a poor showing in Toronto. The Orioles will do all they can to play spoiler. The Orioles do not have high hopes for the season, and it will likely be a few more years before they are contenders. The Red Sox know that their team is adequately stacked to make a run into the 2022 MLB postseason. Will it be enough? We will have to wait and see.

