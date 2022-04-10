Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th | MLB Season 2022

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees face off in the last game of a three-game series on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won in dramatic fashion in their season opener against the rival Red Sox.

Josh Donaldson, one of the newest New York Yankees players, delivered in the clutch with a game-winning RBI single in the eleventh inning. Let's take a look at the final match of the series and see what to expect from the two rivals.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 7:08 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

The Boston Red Sox lost in heart-breaking fashion in their opening game, losing in extra innings after leading for most of the game. Rafael Devers started the season strong for the Red Sox, blasting a two-run home run in the first inning off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The Red Sox bullpen proved to be the issue in the defeat, giving up the game-tying home run in the eigth inning. The Red Sox are hoping that starter Tanner Houck can give them a solid outing this Sunday.

Key Player: Tanner Houck

Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

Tanner Houck is the starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. Last year, Houck posted a 1-5 record with a 3.52 ERA in 18 appearances and 13 games started.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

The complete lineup can be seen below:

Player 2022 Stats 1 Enrique Hernandez, CF 0-for-4, 1 run, 1 BB 2 Rafael Devers, 3B 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1BB 3 Xander Bogaerts, SS 3-for-5, 2 runs, 1 RBI 4 J.D. Martinez, DH 1-for-5, 1 RBI 5 Alex Verdugo, LF 2-for-5, 1 RBI 6 Trevor Story, 2B 0-for-5 7 Bobby Dalbec, 1B 1-for-5 8 Jackie Bradley Jr, RF 0-for-2, 1 BB 9 Christian Vazquez, C 1-for-3

If pitching can perform and batters have another solid showing, they might have hope to win this one.

New York Yankees Team Preview

The Yankees are feeling good after winning the season opener in dramatic fashion against their hated rival. Josh Donaldson's debut for the team proved to be an unforgettable one as he got the game-winning hit in the eleventh inning.

Anthony Rizzo, D.J. Lemeheu, and Giancarlo Stanton homered in the first game of the season. Starter Gerrit Cole did not have his best stuff, allowing three runs in just four innings of work. The team will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery for Sunday night's baseball matchup.

Key Player: Jordan Montgomery

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Yankees in this Sunday night's matchup. A season ago, Montgomery posted a 6-7 record with a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts with the Yankees.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The New York Yankees projected lineup can be seen below with their individual stats to start the 2022 season.

Player 2022 Stats 1 Josh Donaldson, 3B 2-for-6, 1 RBI 2 Aaron Judge, RF 2-for-5, 1 run 3 Anthony Rizzo, 1B 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB 4 Giancarlo Stanton, DH 1-for-5, 1 HR 5 DJ Lemahieu, 2B 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB 6 Joey Gallo, LF 0-for-4, 1 BB 7 Aaron Hicks, CF 1-for-4, 1 BB 8 Kyle Higashioka, C 1-for-4 9 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS 0-for-5, 1 run

Josh Donaldson had a very solid debut for the team, going 2-for-6 with the game-winning RBI. Anthony Rizzo also had a good game, going 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction

Anthony Rizzo points to the crowd after his first inning two-run home run

This will be another exciting Yankees vs Red Sox matchup. The game will be played on Sunday night and should be a great environment. With that being said, the Yankees will look to continue to play well at home behind the bats in their lineup. Final score: Yankees 6, Red Sox 4.

Where to watch Red Sox vs Yankees

Opening Day intoductions. Boston Red Sox v Yankees

The game can be seen exclusively on ESPN.

