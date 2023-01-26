Is Andruw Jones a Hall of Famer? Several voters certainly seem to think so. On Jones' sixth year on the ballot (meaning he has four left to get to 75%) the former five-time All-Star added nearly 17% and got up to a total of 58.1%. That's a good bit of growth from his first year, when he barely received enough votes to stay on the ballot.

Jones took to Twitter to thank everyone who voted for him after he took a big step towards enshrinement.

Andruw Jones @andruwjones25 🏾 🏾 What a good year — jumping nearly 17% . I want to thank everyone who voted for me, I am honored. Also incredibly proud of my former teammate, Fred McGriff, and my former competitor, Scott Rolen… well earned, fellas! What a good year — jumping nearly 17% . I want to thank everyone who voted for me, I am honored. Also incredibly proud of my former teammate, Fred McGriff, and my former competitor, Scott Rolen… well earned, fellas! 🙌🏾🙏🏾

Rolen is the only player on this ballot to have received enough votes as Todd Helton fell just short. At Jones' pace, he will more than likely make it in on the next vote or at the very least the one after that.

With four more years to accrue 17 more percent (the same number he accrued this time around), it is reasonable to expect him to be voted in.

Andruw Jones finished his career in pinstripes

Jones had a career bWAR of 62.7 and a career slash line of .254/.337/.486. His career OPS+ was 111 with 434 home runs. He was also a 10-time Gold Glover in the outfield.

Breaking down the rest of the Hall of Fame ballot with Andruw Jones

As mentioned, Scott Rolen finally made it past the 75% threshold. Unfortunately, Jeff Kent did not, which means he officially falls off the ballot after 10 years.

Here's what the voting looked like:

Scott Rolen: 297 votes, 76.3%

Todd Helton: 281 votes, 72.2%

Billy Wagner: 265 votes, 68.1%

Andruw Jones: 226 votes, 58.1%

Gary Sheffield: 214 votes, 55%

Carlos Beltrán: 181 votes, 46.5%

Jeff Kent: 181 votes, 46.5%

Alex Rodriguez: 139 votes, 35.7%

Manny Ramirez: 129 votes, 33.2%

Omar Vizquel: 76 votes, 19.5%

Andy Pettitte: 66 votes, 17%

Bobby Abreu: 60 votes, 15.4%

Jimmy Rollins: 50 votes, 12.9%

Mark Buehrle: 42 votes, 10.8%

Francisco Rodriguez: 42 votes, 10.8%

Torii Hunter: 27 votes, 6.9 percent

Andruw Jones saw one of the biggest jumps in voting, so he is definitely on the precipice.

