Braves vs Nationals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

Two NL East competitors lock horns on Wednesday, as third-placed Atlanta Braves take on the fourth-placed Washington Nationals for Game 2 of their three-game series at Nationals Park.
The Braves are 24-24, while the Nationals have fared slightly worse, with a 22-27 record. In the opening game of the series on Tuesday, the Nationals emerged victorious, beating the visitors 5-3.
Here, we take a look at the odds for Wednesday's game and how the action on the field might play out.
Braves vs Nationals prediction
Starting for the visitors is AJ Smith-Shawver, who boasts a 3-2 record, with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts this season. In his last outing, which also came against the Nationals on May 14, Smith-Shawver struck out six in six scoreless innings.
At the plate, the destructive trio of Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson are ones to keep an eye on.
For the Nationals, Trevor Williams gets the nod to take the mound. Williams has fared considerably worse than his counterpart for Wednesday's matchup, with a 2-5 record, a 5.91 ERA and 38 strikeouts this season. In his last outing, which also came on May 14 against Atlanta, Williams gave up three earned runs, lasting only 4.1 innings.
From a batting point of view, CJ Abrams, James Wood and Keibert Ruiz have looked solid for the Nats.
Looking at how the pitching matchup appears firmly in Atlanta's favor, the 2021 World Series champions should get an important win and level the series on Wednesday.
Prediction: Atlanta Braves 6, Washington Nationals 3
Odds:
Moneyline: Atlanta Braves -149, Washington Nationals +127
Run Line: Atlanta -1.5 (+103), Washington Nationals +1.5 (-137)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-111), Under 8.5 (-119)
Injury Report:
Atlanta Injuries:
Ronald Acuna Jr. (OF): 10 Day IL (Knee)
Joe Jimenez (RHP): 60 Day IL (Knee)
Ignacio Alvarez (IF): 60 Day IL (Wrist)
Reynaldo López (RHP): 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Nationals Injuries:
Andres Chaparro (IF): 10 Day IL (Oblique)
Paul DeJong (IF): 10 Day IL (Face)
Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15 Day IL (Bicep)
Derek Law (RHP): 15 Day IL (Forearm)
Josiah Gray (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
DJ Herz (LHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Mason Thompson (RHP): 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Dylan Crews (OF): day-to-day (Back)
Jacob Young (OF): day-to-day (Shoulder)
Amed Rosario (Utility Player): day-to-day (Leg)
Expert's picks:
Though Washington registered an upset of sorts to win the series opener, Atlanta has enough quality to level the series at one win apiece.
Money Line: Atlanta Braves (-149)
Rune Line: Atlanta -1.5 (+103)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-119)