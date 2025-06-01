Braves vs Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 1, 2025

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are set to tussle for the series-decider in Game 3, Sunday morning. Each team have drawn victories from each other with Boston coming up with a 5-1 win on Friday, while Atlanta winning a 5-0 shutout at home yesterday.

Spencer Schwellenbach had an impressive start for the home squad in Game 2 as he tied his career-high of 11 strikeouts in the game with no walks and five hits scattered in 6 1/3 innings.

Meanwhile, the recently-returned Ronald Acuna Jr. finished the game with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. This was supported by Michael Harris II's 3-for-4 outing with an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base.

Braves vs. Red Sox recent form and records

Atlanta carries a 27-30 record heading into Game 3 and a rough patch, having won just three of the last 10 contests. With that being said, they have actually compiled a decent home record with 17 wins in 27 games.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, have been hard stuck in the competitive AL East. After holding the second-spot in the division for a majority of the season, they are now at fourth place, behind the Rays and Blue Jays as the team's record plummeted to 28-32.

Injuries to Boston's stars have mainly been the reason of their struggles as Alex Bregman, Triston Casas, and Masataka Yoshida are all on the injury list at the time of writing.

Braves vs. Red Sox odds

Money Line: ATL (+117), BOS (-128)

Run Spread: ATL +1.5, (-150), BOS -1.5 (+123)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (+104), U 8.5 (-128)

Atlanta Braves injury report

Nick Allen (SS): Day-to-day (hand)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (torn UCL)

Stuart Fairchild (RF): 10-day IL (finger)

Nacho Alvarez Jr. (SS): 60-day IL (wrist)

Reynaldo Lopez (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Boston Red Sox injury report

Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)

Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)

Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Braves vs. Red Sox picks and game prediction

Bryce Elder's work has been cut out for him as he will face Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet for a showdown in Game 3. Even though both teams have had their share of struggles in the past few games, the Red Sox have the edge on the road as Crochet has been lights out this season with a 2.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 12 starts.

Run Line: -1.5, +123

Total Runs: U 8.5, -128

Prediction: BOS wins, 3-1

