Brewers vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 24, 2025

The San Diego Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers for a winner-takes-all Game 3, with the Padres having a 4-1 lead in the season series. The Brewers lost for the third game in succession and will rely on their timely hitting and sound pitching against the Padres' offense led by Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego, 7-3 winners of 7 of their previous 10, has been a good home team and possesses one of the NL's better on-base percentages. In this game, Milwaukee's NL-leading on-base talent will be tested against San Diego's power hitters, with the winning series possessing momentum in a season-ending makeup.

Starting Pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers - Chad Patrick (RHP)

Patrick is 3-8 with a 3.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 115.2 innings. He relies on getting weak contact and conserving pitches instead of trying to overpower hitters.

Patrick will have to keep the ball low and restrict free passes away from home to make Milwaukee competitive against a powerful Padres offense. His strike-limiting ability is most essential if the Brewers are to remain competitive in this crucial game.

San Diego Padres - Dylan Cease (RHP)

Cease comes in at 8-12, 4.64 ERA in 163 innings, but 207 strikeouts show that he can dominate when his control is right. Though inconsistent, Cease can pound the strike zone with his fastball-slider and be a thorn in the side of opposing lineups.

At home, he fares well, and with the Padres' run offense support, Cease can try to make Brewers' batters work hard in the initial phase.

Hot Hitters

Christian Yelich – Brewers

Yelich has been the anchor of Milwaukee's offense, batting .266 with 29 home runs, 102 run batted in, and 16 stolen bases this year. He possesses power and speed and is capable of igniting rallies with extra-base hits. With the Padres' strikeout-inducing rotation, Yelich's on-base ability and run-driving capability will be important for the Brewers in an elimination Game 3.

Manny Machado – Padres

Machado is San Diego's middle-of-the-order thumper, hitting .274 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs. His 14 steals add another chip as a hit-and-run threat. Machado can change the complexion of an inning by his one at-bat in pressure time, and his battle with Chad Patrick will be instrumental in posting an early score for the Padres.

Injury Report

Padres:

David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep)

Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers:

Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat)

Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf)

Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain)

D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Brewers +1.5 (−194)

Padres −1.5 (+158)

Total:

Over 8 (−105)

Under 8 (−115)

Moneyline:

Brewers −101

Padres −121

Best Bets & Prediction

Padres Moneyline (−121) Under 8 (−115) Padres −1.5 (+158)

Final score prediction: Padres 5, Brewers 2

