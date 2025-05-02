Bryce Harper gets roasted by fans after Phillies lose game vs. Nationals

Fans reacted as Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper struggled in their recent game against the Washington Nationals. After winning the first two games of their three-game series, the Phillies began the finale on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on Alec Bohm’s RBI single. In the sixth, Nationals’ Nathaniel Lowe tied the score with his RBI single. Shortly after, Keibert Ruiz stepped to the plate and hit the ball toward first base, where Bryce Harper misplayed it, allowing the ball to roll deep into the corner.

As a result of Harper’s fielding error, a run scored, with Ruiz reaching third base, giving the Nationals a 2-1 lead. Several fans were furious and shared their opinions on Bryce Harper:

“Harper needs time off,” a fan wrote.

“Ok Bryce needs to be better. Defensively and offensively. Marchan is a nothing burger right now,” another fan said.

“Harper needs to step up his game. And can we get a manager with a clue?” another fan wrote.

Keibert Ruiz later scored on Luis García Jr.’s RBI single. García Jr. then stole home, and the top of the sixth inning ended with the Nationals holding a 4-1 lead. At the bottom of the frame, the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos delivered an RBI single, but neither team managed to score again for the remainder of the game.

The Philadelphia Phillies eventually lost 4-2 to the Nationals. Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the loss:

“These type of losses to scrub teams can keep you from winning a division or making the playoffs. Harper needs to find a way to knock that ground ball down,” a comment reads.

“When this Phillies team has already won a series- they take the last game off. Never try to sweep a team. Mentally, heads are not in the game. Poor at bats and terrible defense,” another comment reads.

“Bryce Harper plays like he doesn’t care about anything,” someone wrote.

Bryce Harper expresses candid thoughts on his tenure with the Phillies

Bryce Harper joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract. Now halfway through that deal, Harper reflected on his time with the team in March, saying (via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic):

“Halfway through, that’s pretty crazy. Obviously, I want to play longer than what I’ve got left. I think everybody knows that.”

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

