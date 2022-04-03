Shohei Ohtani vs. Bryce Harper: A statistical comparison between reigning league MVPs

Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani, last year's NL and AL MVPs, are both looking to repeat their titles in 2022.

Both Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani have been among the game's top players for the past several seasons. This article will compare each player's list of stats from a year ago and how they are projected to do this upcoming season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Bryce Harper (2021 Offensive Comparison)

#5. Slugging Percentage: Advantage Harper

Harper's Slugging Percentage: .615

Ohtani's Slugging Percentage: .592

Harper has the slight advantage in slugging percentage from a season ago. His decisive advantage in the slugging category is that he led the league in doubles with 42.

#4. OPS: Advantage Harper

Harper's OPS: 1.044

Ohtani's OPS: .965

#3. OBP: Advantage Harper

Harper's OBP: .429

Ohtani's OBP: .372

Harper had a monster OBP a year ago. This was largely due to him being walked 100 times.

#2. Home Runs: Advantage Ohtani

Harper Home Run Total: 35

Ohtani Home Run Total: 46

Ohtani has the decisive advantage in home runs from a year ago. Look for Ohtani to potentially hit even more as the "Ohtani Rule" goes into effect this year.

#1. RBIs: Advantage Ohtani

Harper's RBI total: 84

Ohtani RBI total: 100

Overall, Shohei Ohtani's and Bryce Harper's offensive stats are really comparable. Each player has tremendous power, along with speed on the basepaths, that makes them two of the best players in the game.

What to expect from each of the reigning MVPs

The reigning American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, will look to repeat his 2021 season, which was one of the best of all time. Ohtani provides power and discipline at the plate, while his pitching is among the best in the game. If Ohtani is able to stay healthy, he will undoubtedly be in the running for MVP.

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper is hoping to add another huge season to his Hall-of-Fame career. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has more protection around him in the lineup with the offseason acquisitions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. This will likely give the outfielder more pitches to hit and could potentially lead to another MVP season. Look for Harper to potentially repeat as MVP this season.

Overall, the two are among the top players in the game and will look to repeat their MVP titles.

