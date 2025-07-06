Cardinals vs. Cubs: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 6, 2025

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have traded blows through the first two games of this classic rivalry set at Wrigley, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago rode a monster performance from Pete Crow-Armstrong in the opener before St. Louis bounced back with clutch hitting to even the series. Now with Matthew Boyd dealing for the Cubs and Erick Fedde hoping to steady a shaky season, both teams are chasing a statement win to close out the weekend.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game 3 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Erick Fedde (Cardinals)

Erick Fedde has struggled this year, sporting a 3-8 record with a 4.57 ERA, 57 strikeouts and a 1.41 WHIP over 92.2 innings. His command has been inconsistent, yielding 40 walks and giving up hard contact in recent outings.

Matthew Boyd (Cubs)

Meanwhile, Matthew Boyd has quietly reasserted himself as a dependable top-of-rotation starter, posting a strong 8-3 record and a 2.65 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. His command is elite with just 22 walks, and he’s kept hitters to under two runs in nine of his last eleven starts.

Hot Hitters

Chicago Cubs - Pete Crow-Armstrong

The rising star outfielder has been electric in this series. Pete Crow-Armstrong exploded in Game 1 with a perfect 4-for-4 night, including two home runs and four RBIs, single-handedly driving the Cubs’ offense.

Though he cooled off in Game 2, going hitless in four trips, his 2025 season line is impressive: a .270 average, 23 homers, 66 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. Few players offer his mix of power, speed, and energy, and he’ll be eager to bounce back in tonight’s rubber match at Wrigley.

St. Louis Cardinals - Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras has been a reliable spark in the heart of the Cardinals’ lineup all season. Hitting .246 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs, the veteran backstop mixes leadership with sneaky pop, always a threat to come through in tight spots.

Beyond the numbers, his ability to guide a young pitching staff while delivering clutch swings makes him one of St. Louis’ most trusted bats in pressure games like this one.

Projected Lineups

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team)

LF Brendan Donovan (L)

SS Masyn Winn (R)

RF Alec Burleson (L)

1B Willson Contreras (R)

3B Nolan Arenado (R)

DH Nolan Gorman (L)

2B Thomas Saggese (R)

C Yohel Pozo (R)

CF Garrett Hampson (R)

SP: Erick Fedde (R) - 3-8, 4.56 ERA

Chicago Cubs (Home Team)

LF Ian Happ (S)

RF Kyle Tucker (L)

DH Seiya Suzuki (R)

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)

SS Dansby Swanson (R)

1B Michael Busch (L)

C Carson Kelly (R)

2B Nico Hoerner (R)

3B Matt Shaw (R)

SP: Matthew Boyd (L) - 8-3, 2.65 ERA

Injury Report

St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado – shoulder impingement, day-to-day; he was scratched from yesterday’s lineup but may be available tonight.

Jordan Walker – appendicitis, on 10-day IL (retro to June 23); expected back around July 8.

Ivan Herrera – left hamstring strain, on 10-day IL; projected return post–All-Star break.

Zack Thompson – left lat strain, on 60-day IL; long-term recovery ongoing.

Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya – oblique strain, on 10-day IL.

Jameson Taillon – calf strain, on 15-day IL.

Justin Steele – elbow injury, season-ending IL; undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Eli Morgan – elbow injury, on 60-day IL; out since late June

Javier Assad – oblique strain, on 60-day IL.

Current Odds

Runline: Cubs −1.5 +101 | Cardinals +1.5 −124

Total: Over 7.5 −113 | Under 7.5 −107

Moneyline: Cubs −209 | Cardinals +169

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Cardinals 2

Top Bets:

Cubs Moneyline (−209) – Boyd’s consistency and Wrigley's advantage make Chicago the safe bet. Under 7.5 runs (−107) – Boyd’s control and Fedde’s likely avoidance of deep innings suggest a low-scoring contest.

Value Parlay: Cubs ML & Under 7.5 – combines Boyd’s edge with a pitching duel for a better payout.

