Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 20, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals enter Sunday’s finale at Chase Field reeling, hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of the surging Arizona Diamondbacks.

After suffering a 10-1 blowout in Game 2, the Cardinals have lost three straight on the road and 10 of their last 14. It also includes a sweep by Pittsburgh.

They’ll hand the ball to veteran righty Miles Mikolas, looking to halt the slide and restore some stability. On the other side, the D-backs, already up 2-0 in the series, will try to seal the sweep behind the steady arm of Merrill Kelly. They also have a red-hot lineup fueled by Corbin Carroll’s breakout July tear.

Starting pitchers

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals, RHP)

Miles Mikolas enters with a 5-6 record and a 4.94 ERA over 93 innings this season. He may not be overpowering, but he knows how to navigate a lineup when he’s in rhythm.

That was on full display in his most recent start, tossing 5.2 shutout innings against Washington, allowing just two hits while striking out six. The Cardinals will need every bit of that command and poise to avoid a sweep in the desert.

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks, RHP)

Merill Kelly continues to be a stabilizing force for Arizona, posting an 8-5 record with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP through 116 innings. He limited the Angels to just one run across five innings in his last start. Kelly has also quietly been one of the most reliable arms in the NL.

With the Diamondbacks rolling, and his command on point, Kelly is in a prime spot to shut the door on a series sweep.

Hot hitters to watch

Alec Burleson (Cardinals)

Alec Burleson has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise sluggish Cardinals offense. Hitting .293 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs, he’s shown a knack for clutch power, evidenced by his solo blast in Game 2. If St. Louis hopes to crack Kelly, Burleson may be the one to spark it.

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)

Corbin Carroll is heating up at the right time. The speedy outfielder torched the Cardinals on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with two triples, a double and two runs scored. With 21 homers and 11 steals on the season, he continues to be Arizona’s engine at the top of the order. Carroll is also just one swing away from flipping any game.

Projected lineups

Cardinals (Home team):

LF Brendan Donovan (L)

DH Ivan Herrera (R)

RF Austin Burleson (L)

1B Willson Contreras (R)

3B Nolan Arenado (R)

SS Masyn Winn (R)

C Pedro Pages (R)

2B Tyler Saggese (R)

CF Victor Scott (L)

SP: Miles Mikolas (R) - 5-6, 4.94 ERA

Diamondbacks (Away team):

RF Corbin Carroll (L)

2B Ketel Marte (S)

SS Geraldo Perdomo (S)

3B Eduardo Suarez (R)

1B Josh Naylor (L)

LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R)

DH Alek Thomas (L)

CF Alek Thomas (L)

C Jose Herrera (S)

SP: Merrill Kelly (R) - 8-5, 3.34 ERA

Injury report

Cardinals:

Nolan Gorman (back) – 10-day IL

Lars Nootbaar (rib) – 10-day IL

Zack Thompson (lat strain) – 60-day IL

Diamondbacks:

Gabriel Moreno (finger) – 60-day IL

Jalen Beeks (back) – 15-day IL

Shelby Miller (forearm) – 15-day IL

Pavin Smith (oblique) – 10-day IL

Current odds

Run line:

Cardinals +1.5 (−166)

Diamondbacks −1.5 (+136)

Total:

Over 9 (−105)

Under 9 (−116)

Moneyline:

Cardinals +127

Diamondbacks −154

Best bets & prediction

Final score prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 3

Top bets:

Diamondbacks Moneyline (−154) – With Kelly’s superior control and consistency, Arizona holds a clear pitching edge. Under 9 Total Runs (−116) – Both starters are contact managers; expect a tight, low-to-mid scoring affair.

Value parlay: Diamondbacks ML + Under 9, combining the pitching mismatch with an expected soft offensive environment.

