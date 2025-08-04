Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 4, 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Hollywood on Monday night, hoping to flip the script against a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers squad. At 56-57, the Cardinals have been plagued by inconsistency, and Dodger Stadium hasn’t been kind to visiting teams this year.

Ad

The Dodgers, sitting atop the NL West at 65-47, are lethal when their lineup gets rolling, boasting a 47-9 record when they out-hit opponents. Sonny Gray will look to play spoiler for St. Louis with Tyler Glasnow in his path, who’s aiming to tighten up after a shaky outing. With October dreams in sight, the series opener could set the tone for a high-stakes series between two teams with very different trajectories.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Sonny Gray (Cardinals - RHP)

Sonny Gray has been a workhorse for the Cardinals this season, holding a 10-5 record with a 4.38 ERA and 133 strikeouts across 121.1 innings. Although he took a loss in his last start against the Miami Marlins, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings, he remains a reliable presence on the mound.

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers - RHP)

Tyler Glasnow has shown solid form since his return for the Dodgers in 2025, posting a 1-1 record with a 3.38 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched. In his recent outing against the Reds, Glasnow struggled with control, allowing four runs and five walks in four innings, but his strikeout ability continues to be a key asset.

Ad

Hot Hitters to Watch

Alec Burleson:

Alec Burleson has been a solid offensive presence for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025, hitting .284 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 39 runs, contributing consistently to the team’s lineup.

Freddie Freeman:

Freddie Freeman has been a key contributor for the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .306 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs this season. He went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, and an RBI in the Dodgers’ 3-0 win over the Rays on August 3.

Ad

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Tommy Edman: day-to-day (ankle)

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back)

Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee)

Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ad

St. Louis Cardinals:

Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (personal)

Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

John King: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Current Odds

Run Line: Cardinals +1.5 (−131) | Dodgers −1.5 (+108)

Total: Over 8.5 (−102) | Under 8.5 (−119)

Moneyline: Cardinals +154 | Dodgers −189

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 3

Top Picks:

Dodgers Moneyline (−189) – Glasnow’s return provides length and command, while the Dodgers host should catalyze run support. Under 8.5 Total Runs (−119) – Both pitchers induce soft contact; early runs should decide the game, not a blowout.

Same‑Game Parlay: Dodgers ML + Glasnow Over 5.5 Strikeouts

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More