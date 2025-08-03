Cardinals vs. Padres: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 3, 2025

  • home icon
By Shubham Soni
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:07 GMT
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

The Padres and Cardinals meet in the rubber game on Sunday at Petco Park, with the season series tied at 3-3. San Diego has been nearly unbeatable at home, compiling a 35-19 record. The team will count on Dylan Cease to shuttle it along on the mound.

The .500 Cardinals, who are in the NL wild-card picture, counter with Andre Pallante to stabilize a wobbly rotation. Both teams have been hit-or-miss at the plate. However, with San Diego on its hot streak and St. Louis needing to catch a groove, this could be a season-saver for both.

Starting pitchers

Andre Pallante (St. Louis Cardinals):

Andre Pallante is 6-7 with a 4.62 ERA this season. He is coming off his best outing of the year, tossing seven shutout innings at the Marlins on Tuesday. Pallante yielded a single hit and single walk and struck out four, showing how good he is at efficiently navigating through lineups.

Dylan Cease (San Diego Padres):

Dylan Cease, who is 3-10 with a 4.79 ERA, has had inconsistency issues, but has elite strikeout rates with 153 Ks in 118.1 IP. CT scans were clear after he suffered a comebacker off the head in his last appearance. Cease's swing-and-miss upside remains an asset for the Padres, although command failures inflated his ERA.

Hot hitters to watch

Alec Burleson (St. Louis Cardinals):

Alec Burleson is a steady contact man for the Cardinals, batting .284 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and 38 runs scored. His ability to find gaps and produce runs make him a steady presence in the middle of St. Louis' lineup.

Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres):

Jackson Merrill contributed San Diego's sole highlight on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer. The outfielder is hitting .266 with eight homers, 44 RBIs and 38 runs scored, proving his rising impact in the Padres' offense.

Injury report

Padres:

  • Michael King (shoulder) – 60-Day IL
  • Nestor Cortes (elbow) – 60-Day IL
  • Joe Musgrove (elbow) – 60-Day IL
  • Jhony Brito (forearm) – 60-Day IL

Cardinals:

  • Nolan Arenado (shoulder) – 10-Day IL
  • John King (oblique) – 15-Day IL
  • Zack Thompson (lat) – 60-Day IL
Current odds

  • Run line: Cardinals +1.5 (−138) | Padres −1.5 (+114)
  • Total: Over 8 (−119) | Under 8 (−102)
  • Moneyline: Cardinals +152 | Padres −187

Final score prediction & best bets

Final score prediction: Padres 6, Cardinals 4

Best bets:

  1. Padres Moneyline (−187) - San Diego has won 6 of Cease’s last eight starts when favored, and home-field advantage remains a key edge.
  2. Over 8 total runs (−119) - Both pitchers allow frequent traffic, and with warm afternoon conditions, expect a few extra-base hits to inflate the scoreline.

Same‑game parlay: Padres ML + Manny Machado to record a hit. Machado’s recent form (hitting .333 over his last 10 games) makes this a strong combo play with San Diego expected to win.

