Back in 2021 after their ALDS victory, Carlos Correa spoke on behalf of the Houston Astros on false allegations put on them by Chicago White Sox pitcher, Ryan Tepera claiming the Astros were back to sign-stealing and cheating to win.

Correa was an active face in the Astros set up from 2015 to 2021 where they accomplished a lot as a team. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and was part of the 2017 roster that won the World Series. After 2 All-Star apperances with the Houston side, Correa moved to the Minnesota Twins for a 3-year $105 million deal.

Carlos Correa responds to Ryan Tepera's comments "Disrespectful words with no facts... he needs to know the facts, or you know what he needs to do."Carlos Correa responds to Ryan Tepera's comments "Disrespectful words with no facts... he needs to know the facts, or you know what he needs to do." 👀Carlos Correa responds to Ryan Tepera's comments ⬇️ https://t.co/5kK7k5S7fW

In 2021 during their ALDS tie against the Chicago White Sox, Tepera taunted the Astros batters for cheating to reach the playoffs every time they stepped up to the plate. Carlos Correa responded by saying that his allegations were disappointing and were baseless. Correa said:

"Disrespectful words with no facts... he needs to know the facts, or you know what he needs to do."

He further reasoned that the Astros' on road OPS was much higher than what they got at home. Whereas the White Sox had a better OPS record at home.

The Astros had won the series in 4 games beating the White Sox 10-1 in the fourth to set up a tie against the Boston Red Sox. They would win that too and advance to World Series where they were defeated by the Braves.

Carlos Correa was apologetic for the Astros' 2017 actions

Most of the baseball community knows about the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the MLB by now. The Houston Astros used electronic equipment to guess what an opposing pitcher was going to throw. Astros staffers would determine the pitch by stealing the catcher’s signs and then alert the batter about what pitch was coming.

The World Champion side receieved a lot of criticism. In return, plenty of players and staff from the World Champion side showed remorse for their actions. Carlos Correa himself came out to the public and said:

"We were wrong for everything we did in 2017. It's not what we stand for. It's not what we want to portray as an organization, and we were definitely wrong about all that and we feel really sorry. We affected careers, we affected the game in some way, and looking back at it, it was just bad."

Thankfully the Astros were able to put that behind and go on to win another World Series in 2022. Carlos Correa wasn't part of that team but at least has the distinction of playing in 5 stragith ALCS ties from 2017 to 2021.

