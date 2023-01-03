Back in 2016, Carlos Correa had to caution his teammates from hitting on his future wife, Daniella Rodriguez. Correa, then at the Houston Astros, had to earn a date with Daniella, and it didn't come to him easily.

Carlos Correa was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and was part of the 2017 roster that won the World Series. He earned two All-Star appearances with the Astros and was influential as he entered five straight American League Championship Series from 2017 to 2021.

Correa moved to the Minnesota Twins for a 3-year $105 million deal but terminated his contract with them after a year. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican is now widely expected to join the New York Mets this season with a rumored 12-year, $315 million contract.

Correa and Daniella met when the former Miss Texas was invited to the Astros' home to throw the customary first pitch in September 2016. In the game, the former Astros shortstop had to stop his Houston teammate, Chris Devenski, from trying to hit on his future wife as he had his eyes set on her.

In a video detailing their relationship, Correa said:

"I remember my teammate Chris Devenski was there to catch it [the first pitch]. So when pitchers walk through the field to go to the bullpen, I remember telling him, 'Hey Devo, don't even think about it. She's mine.'"

However, this wasn't the first time they had talked, with Correa contacting her when he saw her compete at the Miss USA pageant. He had sent her a text via Instagram.

"I told her, 'Texas is proud and she did really good,'" Correa said.

Daniella said she was initially reluctant to reply before her mother persuaded her to send one.

Rodriguez had also coincidentally picked Carlos Correa's shirt for her first pitch

Daniella also opened up about having coincidentally picked Carlos Correa's shirt for her first pitch at Minute Maid Park. She considered buying that exact shirt but didn't want to stir up any rumors and instead chose a blank jersey.

After the game, Correa sent Rodriguez another message on Instagram.

"You're even more beautiful in person," Correa said he wrote.

The two would eventually start dating. Correa would propose to his girlfriend at the time live on television after their World Series victory. The two would get married in 2019 and welcomed their first child on November 29, 2021. Recently in October 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

