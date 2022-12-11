The Boston Red Sox's front office has been heavily criticized for their handling of Xander Bogaerts' contract negotiations. At Fenway Park, the highly touted shortstop was a fan favorite. Bogaerts was one of the last remaining member of the Red Sox, who won two World Series (2013, 2018). His departure has left Boston fans disappointed and searching for answers.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom did his best to explain the club's side of the story. Reports had circulated that Boston was working on a deal to re-sign the 30-year-old infielder.

Bogaerts eventually signed a colossal 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres. In a recent article on MassLive, Chris Cotillo discussed the issue with Bloom.

"It got to a point to we just weren’t going to get to," said Bloom

The manner of Xander Bogaerts' departure has left a bad taste in Boston. Many believe the club did not do enough to bring back one of the club's most consistent and efficient players. Bloom, however, claims the chances of Bogaerts re-singing were slim.

"That’s not to say that, emotionally, it wasn’t hard," added Bloom

The Red Sox had a rough 2022 season. They finished bottom of the American League East, trailing the New York Yankees by 21 games on the final day.

"Is Chaim Bloom on the clock for the #RedSox? @Dan_Shaughnessy and @jtomase weigh in" - NBC Sports Boston

Boston has only reached the playoffs once over the previous four seasons. The club seems to be losing ground with its competitors. Fans are growing frustrated after a long list of talented players have left the organization in recent years.

Xander Bogaerts was a key member of the Red Sox 2018 World Series championship season

Xander Bogaerts takes the field for the last game of the season at Fenway Park

Xander Bogaerts was signed as an amateur free agent in 2009 by the Red Sox. He has remained loyal to the club and has played his entire MLB career in Boston.

Bogaerts is known for being an exceptional hitter and an above-average fielder. Over his 10-year career in the majors, he has a .292/.356/.458 slash line. He has recorded 156 home runs and 683 RBIs over 1264 regular season games.

Red Sox @RedSox Thank you for every moment, Xander. Thank you for every moment, Xander. https://t.co/JIIQpGfSZT

"Thank you for every moment, Xander." - Red Sox

During the 2022 season, the shortstop led all Red Sox players in hits (171) and runs (84). He ranked third on the team in RBIs (73) and fourth in home runs (15).

Not since the loss of Mookie Betts has Red Sox Nation felt pain like this. Chaim Bloom is under pressure to build a team capable of competing next year. The loss of Xander Bogaerts will be a major setback. The Red Sox will likely dip into the market in search of talent before the start of next season.

