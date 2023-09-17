Charlie Manuel Health Update: Phillies legend 'makes progress' after suffering stroke, wife shares encouraging news

After suffering a stroke during a medical procedure, a rough 24 hours was expected for former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. The 79-year-old retired skipper was not out of the woods and doctors believed the following day woule be crucial.

In a positive update, Charlie Manuel's wife shared with the team that their former skipper was doing better. Doctors believe he is making process and they are very encouraged by what they're seeing.

The Phillies offered the latest in a statement:

"This morning, the Phillies received a positive update from Charlie Manuel’s wife, Missy. Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours and his doctors are encouraged. The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery."

Manuel suffered the stroke while having an unrelated medical procedure done in Florida.

Charlie Manuel is doing better now after suffering a stroke. At any age, those can be tough to recover from and Manuel is 79 years old. Strokes are a worrying health issue, but he seems to be turning a corner and is headed in the right direction.

Manuel remains the last manager to win the World Series in Philadelphia. Their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 remains their most recent title. That win marked the first Philadelphia pro sports championship in 25 years.

The Phillies nearly achieved that feat last year after a stunning run to the World Series, capped off with a six-game loss to the Houston Astros. This year, they're poised for another postseason run.

The Manuel-led Phillies returned to the World Series the following season as well, but stumbled against the New York Yankees (also their most recent World Series title).

Manuel's health will continue to be monitored throughout this situation, but it does appear that he's in a much better state now than he was before. His wife thanked all fans for their support and believes it made an impact on the recovery.