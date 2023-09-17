What happened to Charlie Manuel? Former World Series-winning manager suffers complications during medical procedure, crucial hours ahead

Charlie Manuel, the manager who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series title in 2008 (still their latest victory to date), has suffered a stroke. The 79-year-old MLB veteran was undergoing an unrelated medical prodecure and suffered the stroke during it.

The Phillies offered up a statement:

"The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie's family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

Manuel was in a Florida hospital undergoing a medical procedure, so doctors were able to attend to him immediately. The manager had a blood clot removed and is in recovery, but the immediate hours following are very crucial. He is not out of the woods yet, and the team is requesting that everyone keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Under the manager, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They were a dominant force, though it only resulted in the ultimate prize of winning a World Series once.

They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series, marking Philadelphia's first major professional sports championship since 1983.

The team would win the National League again the following year and make it back to the World Series for a second time in a row. However, they fell to the New York Yankees, which coincidentally was their last World Series title.

Charlie Manuel was fired by the Phillies in 2013 when the club got off to a 53-67 start and was replaced by Ryne Sandberg, who couldn't turn the team around. They finished 73-89, a full 12 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

He earned a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager. 780 of those wins came for the Phillies. He was inducted into the team's wall of fame in 2014 and joined the organization again that year to work as a senior adviser.