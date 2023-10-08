The Atlanta Braves face their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in what will be one of the most highly anticipated series in the MLB postseason.

The Braves finished with the best record in baseball after winning an incredible 104 games this regular season. They boast the best run differential in the MLB and are stacked with talent on the offensive and defensive front. Philadelphia, however, won the National League pennant last season. They have one of the most potent offenses in the league and are the in-form team entering the playoffs.

This promises to be an exciting series between two of the best teams in the NL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent hype video for NBC, former Phils second baseman Chase Utley made an interesting point about the heated rivalry between these two teams:

"There's one thing that Atlanta has never done, beat the Phillies in a postseason series!" said Utley.

Utley played 1,551 games over 13 seasons in Philadelphia. He is a six-time All-Star and was a member of the Phillies side that went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Ray in the 2008 World Series.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia took an early lead in the series with a 3-0 victory in Atlanta on Saturday and Game 2 is set to take place in Atlanta on Monday evening.

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS in 2022

Philadelphia designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates hitting a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves

The Braves may have the better record this season but Philadelphia holds the early advantage in this series after an upset in Game 1.

"Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Highlights (10/7/23)" - Philadelphia Philles

Last season, Philadelphia shocked the Braves in the National League Division Series with a 3-1 win. It was an upset that very few people predicted. The Phils went on to go all the way to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

The Braves have won the NL East division over six straight seasons but cannot seem to find a way to get past this energetic Philadelphia team. They will hope that this is the season they can break the heavily one-sided record in this series.