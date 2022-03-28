Chicago Cubs 2022 Season Preview: Projected Lineups, Rotation and 3 Bold Predictions

The Chicago Cubs found themselves in a state of transition during the 2021 season. Major League Baseball legendary executive, Theo Epstein, left the organization after breaking his second World Series curse. Epstein was the general manager of the Boston Red Sox when they broke the team's World Series curse in 2004. The Sox went on to win three more World Series titles in the 21st century, with Epstein building three of those four championship rosters. He then built the Cubs into a World Series winner in 2016 and stepped down in 2021. The club also shipped off key members of that 2016 World Series Champion team, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and 2016 National League Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant for prospects, ending an era of one of the best Cubs teams ever produced. Taking the helm is former general manager of the Chicago Cubs, Jed Hoyer, who hopes to build a competitive roster for the 2022 season.

Chicago Cubs projected 2022 lineup:

The Chicago Cubs made major additions in the offseason, most notably that of Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to an $85 million contract over five years. Suzuki, who has been identified as a five-tool player in the Nippon Professional Baseball League is likely to make his Major League Debut with the Cubs in right field. The team also signed defensively gifted shortstop Andrelton Simmons to give the team some depth at the position. Expect the highly-anticipated sophomore Frank Schwindel to be a huge part of this Cubs offense in the middle of the lineup. The portion of the lineup that provides the most doubt is the catching position.

Chicago Cubs catcher, Wilson Contreras, has been the subject of trade rumors since July of 2021

Catcher Willson Contreras has been a staple of the Cubs backstop. He's fared admirably well offensively and defensively, as well as in his ability to call a game. Clearly, it is something appreciated by current Chicago Cubs manager and former catcher David Ross. However, with quality catching being so rare, teams might be willing to pay a premium for a player of Contreras' caliber. This would likely explain why the Cubs signed veteran catcher Yan Gomes to a three-year contract. While it's perfectly feasible that Gomes was brought in to limit the mileage from the wear and tear of the everyday grind of the catching position, he is talented enough to start on multiple Major League rosters. This has fueled skepticism that Gomes is just waiting in the wings for a deal to be struck. Assuming Contreras is still around when the Cubs take the field on Opening Day, one can assume the lineup will feature the All-Star catcher in the middle of the lineup.

Chicago Cubs projected 2022 pitching rotation:

Pitching has always been an enigma for Hoyer and the Cubs, as the team has constantly tried to put an elite pitching staff together from players from Jake Arietta to Jon Lester. This offseason the team signed ground ball specialist Marcus Stroman on a three-year contract. Expect manager David Ross to have a little more stability at the top of his rotation if Stroman is able to prove his worth.

Bold Chicago Cubs prediction #1: Frank Schwindel will get MVP consideration

Schwindel became an unreal source of power for a depleted Cubs lineup in 2021. The first baseman finished the season with a slugging percentage of .613 over his last 56 games. If Shwindel can translate that to an entire season, he will have a season eerily similar to that of 2021 National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper.

Bold Chicago Cubs prediction #2: Marcus Stroman will be mediocre in Chicago

While Stroman was excited to sign his three-year contract with the Cubs, fans wonder if it was a bad signing for Jed Hoyer. Stroman is projected to have an earned run average above 4.00 in his first season with the Cubs, according to Fangraphs. This seems to make sense for Stroman, who left a New York Mets team that provided him with one of the better defenses in Major League Baseball. Not much is known about this Cubs team; however, there is reason to believe the infield defense will be a downgrade for Stroman as young players are prone to defensive miscues in the field.

Bold Chicago Cubs prediction #3: Seiya Suzuki will win National League Rookie of the Year

Former Cubs Japanese outfielder Kosuke Fukodome is confident Suzuki will rise to the moment and embrace the bright lights of Chicago in 2022. If he can keep his production in line with what he did in Japan, he will garner serious Rookie of the Year consideration. Fangraphs currently projects Suzuki to post four Wins Above Replacement in his rookie year, which might be enough to earn him an All-Star spot.

