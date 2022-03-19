"Good day to be a Phillie"- Two-time MVP Bryce Harper is pumped about high caliber Philadelphia Phillies lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies recently signed slugging outfielder Nick Castellanos to a deal worth $100 million over five years. With this signing, the Phillies have one of the deepest lineups in baseball. This signing has many players and fans excited for what is to come this season.

The signing of Nick Castellanos now makes the Philadelphia Phillies lineup even more dangerous. The Phillies also signed lefty Kyle Schwarber to a four-year deal.

Will these recent signings be enough for the Phillies to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011? One player that is excited about the potential of the lineup is All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey Bryce Harper woke up to the news of the Nick Castellanos signing this morning. He said he told Bryson Stott that it’s a “good day to be a Phillie.” Bryce Harper woke up to the news of the Nick Castellanos signing this morning. He said he told Bryson Stott that it’s a “good day to be a Phillie.” https://t.co/QmIxtVQ04P

Philadelphia Phillies lineup: What it means for the rest of the National League

The Philadelphia Phillies now have one of the best lineups in baseball. The lineup fills top to bottom with power. The projected starting lineup will look something like this:

Jean Segura, 2B Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, RF J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Didi Gregorius, SS Alec Bohm, 3B Odubel Herrera, CF

This lineup can go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best in baseball. If each of these players within the lineup can stay healthy, the Phillies will be a major contender in the National League.

The lineup has four players that hit 30 or more home runs a season ago and seven players that hit 15 or more home runs.

Of the four players that hit 30 or more home runs, their average over 162 games was above 40 home runs.

They probably won't play a full 162. Still, if things go according to plan — this lineup will bash. The Phillies now have four players who had 162-game paces of 40 or more home runs last year. Bryce Harper: 40Rhys Hoskins: 41Kyle Schwarber: 46Nick Castellanos: 40They probably won't play a full 162. Still, if things go according to plan — this lineup will bash.

The Phillies lineup will now play a vital role in their hopes of an NL East division title.The NL East will now be one of the most competitive divisions in all of baseball as the defending champion Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and the Philadelphia Phillies will be fighting for the top spot.

The Phillies lineup will have to go against tough pitching in the division as the New York Mets have aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to go against the star studded lineup. These matchups will be must-see TV and will likely be critical in the NL East division race.

The Phillies will be one of the most exciting teams to watch in baseball and it will be interesting to see how good this lineup can be throughout the entirety of the regular season.

