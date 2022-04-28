Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 28th | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will host the Chicago Cubs in the final game of a three-game set Thursday. On Wednesday, the Cubs defeated the Braves 6-3 in extra innings when Willson Contreras delivered the go-ahead double in the 10th inning.

The Braves will welcome back superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. after he went down with a torn ACL in July of last season. Acuna Jr. is a career .281 hitter with a .376 OBP and .925 OPS. He should slot back into the leadoff spot and play one of the outfield positions. The reigning champs have started just 8-11, but they'll get a huge boost with Acuna back in the lineup.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment.

The Braves will have Kyle Wright on the hill, who has started 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA. Wright threw six scoreless frames, including 11 strikeouts, last time out in a 3-0 win against the Miami Marlins. He'll be facing a strong Cubs lineup that ranks second in runs and third in hits.

On the Cubs' side, they'll start lefty Drew Smyly who got hit around in his last start against the Pirates, surrendering four runs in five innings. Prior to that start, Smyly had thrown 9 2/3 innings of shutout ball. The Braves lineup set to face Smyly has been homer-happy so far, launching 21 bombs, good for third in the majors.

"Back-to-back scoreless starts for Drew Smyly!" - Chicago Cubs

The Braves are only hitting a mediocre .229, but they've been putting the ball in play at an above-average rate.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +172 +1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (-104) Atlanta Braves -205 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-118)

Both of these clubs have been struggling lately. The Cubs have won just two of their last eight, while the Braves have taken three of their previous nine contests. In recent history, Atlanta has had success against the Cubs at home, winning seven of the last nine meetings. Also, the total has gone over six of the last eight times these teams have faced each other.

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been red-hot in his minor league rehab games, hitting .368, including a .520 OBP. The two-time All-Star also hit better in opposite-handed matchups, slugging .635 against southpaws in 2021. Expect Acuna Jr. to make some noise in his season debut Thursday.

Pick: Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves have underperformed all year, but they'll get a boost with Acuna Jr. returning to the lineup. As one of the best players in the game, the Braves lineup becomes a lot harder to pitch around, and this will be on full display Thursday.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-105) and Over 8.5 Runs (-104)

